As some Kansas City religious groups rejoiced at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, other faith groups were left reeling by the decision. Rabbi Alan Londy from The New Reform Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, spoke to his members at Friday night’s Shabbat service, saying the decision was more than just political and a direct affront to religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he was still in shock.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO