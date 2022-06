COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Colerain woman who hasn’t been seen since May. Lindsay Bass, 30, was last seen in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road on May 20. Her family says she was out walking her dog and that the dog returned without a leash minutes later.

COLERAIN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO