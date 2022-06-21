ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Florence Pugh Cast as Lead in 'East of Eden' Series Adaptation at Netflix

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Steinbeck's classic novel East of Eden is getting the limited series treatment over at Netflix in a major way. Per Deadline, the adaptation hails from Emmy-nominated actress Zoe Kazan (Oliver Kitteridge, She Said) who'll bring the novel to life with acclaimed actress Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Oppenheimer) set to star. The...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Harris
Person
Elia Kazan
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Zoe Kazan
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Raymond Massey
Person
Paul Dano
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#East Of Eden#Cain And Abel#Florence Pugh Cast#Warner Bros
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Brad Pitt had ‘safe’ AA meetings to avoid ‘atrocious’ treatment of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Brad Pitt has spoken about finding a “private and selective” Alcoholics Annonymous meeting to avoid what he feared would be “atrocious” exploitation by the media.The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got sober in 2016, following a widely publicised split from his then-wife, Angelina Jolie.He attended AA meetings for a year and a half, and touched on the experience in a new interview.Speaking to GQ for its July/August issue, Pitt recalled: “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy