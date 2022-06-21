ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement announcement

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2y7S_0gHi0abZ00

Tom Brady, Gronk's best friend and longtime teammate, congratulated him via an Instagram post.

After Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL, the sports world waited patiently for Tom Brady's reaction. Brady took no time in congratulating Gronk posting to his Instagram shortly after the announcement.

What Rob Gronkowski meant to Tom Brady is summed up in the first sentence. A teammate, friend, and brother. Nothing encapsulates the duo's relationship more than those three words. The pair have been tied together since Gronk entered the league as tight end for the New England Patriots and that continued when both moved onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski shares message to Bucs fanbase

They have experience huge success on the football field, winning four Super Bowls together. Along the on-field success came Hall of Fame numbers. The pair combined for 620 catches for 9,275 yards and scored 93 touchdowns in 141 games. The level of success that followed these two seems hard to match and may never be seen again.

Off the field Brady and Gronk became best of friends, brothers. The two were almost seemingly always making time to spend with each other. Whether that was training playing baseball in the off-season or their short series with the Buccaneers' "Tommy & Gronky" they always seemed to have the best of time when each others' company.

READ MORE: Gronkowski is retiring from playing football

Brady and Gronk. Gronk and Brady. It will be difficult not to hear the two mentioned in the same sentence in future NFL seasons, but I don't expect this is the last we hear of them making news together.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FanSided

Buster Olney terrifies Yankees fans with Aaron Judge predictions

Just ahead of the Arbitration That Simply Will Not Get Canceled, Yankees star Aaron Judge is surely doing some thinking. Luckily for the Yanks, all that thinking seems to end with the right/center fielder returning on a mega-deal at the end of the season. But that’s not what ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Buccaneers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Hall Of Fame
Sportico

Avalanche Add Stanley Cup to Record Kroenke Sports Hardware Haul

Click here to read the full article. It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year. Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth– the team’s second–...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy