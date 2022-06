AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reactions are pouring in after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade Friday, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. Texas has a so-called ‘trigger law‘ that will take effect 30 days after the SCOTUS decision. The law prohibits abortions “except under limited circumstances, such as a life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO