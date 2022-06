WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own a rental property in Jefferson County, you could be eligible for up to $10,000 in grants for apartment improvements. A Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency grant is now available for landlords whose rental properties have less than 10 units. The grant will cover up to 80% of repair costs, or up to $10,000 for maintenance. Landlords will need to submit an application with the JCIDA to see if they’re eligible. The funds will be reimbursed to the property owners after work is completed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO