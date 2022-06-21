ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

American Freight opening store in Lynchburg

By Kim Yonick
 5 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — American Freight is looking at moving into the Lynchburg area. The national home retailer, which is known for its home furnishing, will take up residence in Candler’s Station at 3700 Candler’s Mountain Road where the former TJ Maxx was located. “We’re excited...

WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

South Roanoke community expresses concerns over proposed Boutique Hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – Since the Famous Anthony’s closed, there has been a void in the Crystal Spring community. “The loss of Famous Anthony’s was devastating to this community because we have a lot of families who walk and bicycle to this restaurant,” said Barbara Duerk, President of Neighbors in South Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Star City Motor Madness kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

‘Thomasville’ property discussed at recent meeting; What’s in store for the building?

At the Appomattox Town Council meeting May 24, an update on the old Thomasville Furniture property was discussed. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said that according to a business associate, the property’s owner, George Aznavorian, hired a property manager and that a crane has been performing roofing work by pulling steel and putting up new roofing panels.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WFXR

No injuries in Danville building fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Fire Department responded to a building on fire with a potential person inside on Saturday night. On Saturday, June 25, units were dispatched at 9:36 p.m., to 1468 North Main Street where fire and smoke were visible from outside of a burning building. Initial reports stated there was a potential […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Daleville golf star continues to see success on the course

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Hitting the course over at the Roanoke Country Club for annual Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament comes naturally for participants like Andrew Green. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the idea of a kid growing up in Botetourt which is not necessarily...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

God’s Pit Crew gets initial approval for new building

Danville City Planners are giving the thumbs-up for God’s Pit Crew to put up a new building at their headquarters in North Danville. The Danville Planning Commission last week approved rezoning a small portion of land where the Crew will erect a new storage and equipment building. “We just want to rezone, basically, a 20-foot wide strip, maybe 300 yards long,” Crew Chief Randy Johnson told the panel. “This will allow us to build a maintenance and storage facility to help us continue to grow our organization.”
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Local man honored by Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers

On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael T. Cassell, “Todd,” quilts of valor for their service to the United States. The ceremony was held at Fork Mountain Quilting in Rocky Mount. A quilt...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Patsy Davis celebrates 100th birthday

Patsy Davis of Long Island celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, honored by her daughters, Odessa, Addie, Connie and Pinkie, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren at a luncheon held the next day at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lynchburg. In addition to family members from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

VDOT: Bridge replacement to cause 45-day traffic detour in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A section of Route 760 will be closed for 45 days during the replacement of a bridge on the Roanoke River. The Diuguids Lane bridge, located near the Route 760 intersection with Route 639, also known as West Riverside Drive, at the Salem city limits will be closed for construction beginning July 5. Signs and message boards will be posted before the closure.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg vandalized

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism early Saturday morning at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Old Forest Road. Police were called to the center at 10:40 a.m. Saturday . They report the building had been spray painted with graffiti and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Lyndhurst shelter over capacity, waiving fees on dogs 6 mo. or older

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro met today to discuss the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) for their monthly Owners’ Meeting. One of their topics of discussion was capacity. SVASC said they have 46 dog runs and 104 cat cages. They said they’re...
LYNDHURST, VA
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

