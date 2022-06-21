American Freight opening store in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — American Freight is looking at moving into the Lynchburg area. The national home retailer, which is known for its home furnishing, will take up residence in Candler’s Station at 3700 Candler’s Mountain Road where the former TJ Maxx was located. “We’re excited...
Ten years ago, Adam Jones was stuck in traffic on I-40 after going to Raleigh, North Carolina, to buy running shoes. The thought occurred to him then that he couldn’t be the only person in Danville who needed a closer place to buy footwear for outdoor recreation. And the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
ROANOKE, Va. – Since the Famous Anthony’s closed, there has been a void in the Crystal Spring community. “The loss of Famous Anthony’s was devastating to this community because we have a lot of families who walk and bicycle to this restaurant,” said Barbara Duerk, President of Neighbors in South Roanoke.
ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
The Virginia Department of General Services tweeted that Capitol Square had been closed following an incident of vandalism in the area of the Bell Tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
~First Lady and Governor present the Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill's House~. Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill’s House, an overnight respite care center for families with children with intellectual disabilities. The first-ever Spirit of Virginia Award went...
At the Appomattox Town Council meeting May 24, an update on the old Thomasville Furniture property was discussed. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said that according to a business associate, the property’s owner, George Aznavorian, hired a property manager and that a crane has been performing roofing work by pulling steel and putting up new roofing panels.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen young women from across the Commonwealth have gathered in the Star City to compete for a very special title that comes with its own crown: Miss Virginia 2022. Over the course of three nights, titleholders from around Virginia are showing off their talents; their Social Impact Initiatives; […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Hitting the course over at the Roanoke Country Club for annual Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament comes naturally for participants like Andrew Green. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the idea of a kid growing up in Botetourt which is not necessarily...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Danville City Planners are giving the thumbs-up for God’s Pit Crew to put up a new building at their headquarters in North Danville. The Danville Planning Commission last week approved rezoning a small portion of land where the Crew will erect a new storage and equipment building. “We just want to rezone, basically, a 20-foot wide strip, maybe 300 yards long,” Crew Chief Randy Johnson told the panel. “This will allow us to build a maintenance and storage facility to help us continue to grow our organization.”
On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael T. Cassell, “Todd,” quilts of valor for their service to the United States. The ceremony was held at Fork Mountain Quilting in Rocky Mount. A quilt...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
Patsy Davis of Long Island celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, honored by her daughters, Odessa, Addie, Connie and Pinkie, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren at a luncheon held the next day at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lynchburg. In addition to family members from...
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A section of Route 760 will be closed for 45 days during the replacement of a bridge on the Roanoke River. The Diuguids Lane bridge, located near the Route 760 intersection with Route 639, also known as West Riverside Drive, at the Salem city limits will be closed for construction beginning July 5. Signs and message boards will be posted before the closure.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism early Saturday morning at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Old Forest Road. Police were called to the center at 10:40 a.m. Saturday . They report the building had been spray painted with graffiti and...
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro met today to discuss the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) for their monthly Owners’ Meeting. One of their topics of discussion was capacity. SVASC said they have 46 dog runs and 104 cat cages. They said they’re...
Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
