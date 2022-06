WASHINGTON— Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “The Scales of Justice have weighed in favor of life,” Mullin said. “This is a historic day in our country. The sanctity of every life has prevailed and the unalienable rights prescribed by our forefathers have been restored. I am grateful for the system of checks and balances that allows for judicial review of prior decisions. And I am grateful as well for the affirmation of States’ rights, allowing states like Oklahoma to elevate life.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO