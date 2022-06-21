ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Has 'Moved On' From Defamation Trial, But Amber Heard Is Just Getting Started Again With Revenge Tell-All Book

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
While Amber Heard is planning on coming back swinging after her major defeat in the defamation suit brought on by Johnny Depp , her ex-husband is only looking ahead.

Before the verdict was read in the former couple's headline-making, six-week trial in Virginia earlier this month, Depp began performing alongside musical partner Jeff Beck . And now, with the $10.4 million win under his belt, Depp can focus on his career, which took a major hit after Heard accused him of abuse back in 2016 and later wrote an op-ed claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse while not directly naming the actor.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," an insider told People of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who performed with Beck on Sunday, June 19, at the Helsinki Blues Festival. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

AMBER HEARD SPOTTED SHOPPING AT BARGAIN DEPARTMENT STORE AFTER MAJOR TRIAL LOSS

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source added to the outlet. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 following her 2018 piece for The Washington Post . In turn, Heard countersued for $100 million claiming one of Depp's former attorneys defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax." (The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, so Depp's total haul was around $10.4 million.)

And while the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million for her counterclaims against the Edward Scissorhands actor, she is refusing to admit defeat.

JUROR IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION TRIAL SLAMS AMBER HEARD, WASN'T BUYING HER 'CROCODILE TEARS'

OK! exclusively learned she signed a multi-million dollar book deal after her legal loss, with a source pointing out, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

However, Heard's risqué business venture comes with some serious repercussions if things go south. "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states," pointed out the source. "If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

Comments / 364

Robert Sanders
5d ago

Amber writing a tell all book that will probably land her in even more trouble. Someone might want to tell her that that may not be a good idea because her recollection of events does not seem to be the truth.

Reply(8)
265
NoGuts NoGlory
5d ago

Actually, the tell-all book is good news for Johnny Depp. Not only will he likely be in a position to sue Amber Heard a second time, if she signed a multimillion-dollar deal she should be able to pay the judgment against her.

Reply(7)
208
Ashley Miller
5d ago

she just really needs to get over herself and take the L and move on. you said what you said and it wasn't proven to be true. keep talking if I was Johnny I would take you back again

Reply(5)
75
OK! Magazine

Madonna Acted Like A Diva On The Set Of 'Will & Grace,' Producer Reveals, Insisted On Wearing Her Own Clothes

Madonna started drama behind the scenes of Will & Grace after refusing to wear costumes provided for her character, claims producer Gary Janetti. The “Material Girl” singer appeared in one episode of hit sitcom in 2003. She was cast as playing the role of Liz, roommate of Karen, played by actress Megan Mullally.Trouble allegedly ensued when the blonde babe was dissatisfied with wardrobe options for Liz and insisted on wearing her own clothes instead. “(She's) like an executive secretary, the kind of woman who wears her sneakers on the subway and carries her shoes in her bag and goes to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reality Tea

Summer House Producers Called Jason Cameron 10 Minutes Before Airing Episode About Lindsay Hubbard’s Miscarriage

Winter House’s Jason Cameron was notably missing from the latest season of Bravo’s Summer House. I, for one, was disappointed. Jason and Lindsay Hubbard sparked a cute and casual romance towards the end of their reality debut in Vermont. Jason seemed lovely (inside and out). I wanted more of him and this blossoming love story! Instead, we had to sit […] The post Summer House Producers Called Jason Cameron 10 Minutes Before Airing Episode About Lindsay Hubbard’s Miscarriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

