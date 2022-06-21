Johnny Depp Has 'Moved On' From Defamation Trial, But Amber Heard Is Just Getting Started Again With Revenge Tell-All Book

mega

While Amber Heard is planning on coming back swinging after her major defeat in the defamation suit brought on by Johnny Depp , her ex-husband is only looking ahead.

Before the verdict was read in the former couple's headline-making, six-week trial in Virginia earlier this month, Depp began performing alongside musical partner Jeff Beck . And now, with the $10.4 million win under his belt, Depp can focus on his career, which took a major hit after Heard accused him of abuse back in 2016 and later wrote an op-ed claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse while not directly naming the actor.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," an insider told People of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who performed with Beck on Sunday, June 19, at the Helsinki Blues Festival. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

AMBER HEARD SPOTTED SHOPPING AT BARGAIN DEPARTMENT STORE AFTER MAJOR TRIAL LOSS

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source added to the outlet. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

mega

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 following her 2018 piece for The Washington Post . In turn, Heard countersued for $100 million claiming one of Depp's former attorneys defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax." (The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, so Depp's total haul was around $10.4 million.)

And while the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million for her counterclaims against the Edward Scissorhands actor, she is refusing to admit defeat.

JUROR IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION TRIAL SLAMS AMBER HEARD, WASN'T BUYING HER 'CROCODILE TEARS'

mega

OK! exclusively learned she signed a multi-million dollar book deal after her legal loss, with a source pointing out, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

However, Heard's risqué business venture comes with some serious repercussions if things go south. "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states," pointed out the source. "If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."