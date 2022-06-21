ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Heat advisory until 8 p.m., heat index could reach 106

By Robb Ellis
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1i0l_0gHhwrpm00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with temperatures again flirting with records, and heat indexes in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, and Will counties.

Heat indexes this afternoon cold reach 106° before things start to cool off tonight, and had already reached as high as 105° in some suburbs and 102° at Midway on Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature at O'Hare reached 98° Tuesday afternoon, and could possibly go higher. The record for this date is 101°, set in 1988.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to stay in an air-conditioned room, drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check on their loved ones and neighbors.

People also should never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances in heat like this.

OVERVIEW

Temps won't be as hot after today. And humidity should come down a bit as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJc86_0gHhwrpm00
CBS

Tonight:

An isolated shower or storm, especially west of Chicago. Low 74.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and not as hot. High 87.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249dcT_0gHhwrpm00
CBS

EXTENDED

Staying warm and dry for the remainder of the week. A few showers or storms possible on Saturday late, ushering in cooler temps for Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIbcm_0gHhwrpm00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny, high of 80

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the better half of the weekend! After the cold front came through yesterday, we're looking at dry and sunnier conditions today. Expect a high around 80. A quiet Sunday night with clear skies.Monday brings a high that'll be 5 degrees below the norm with sunny skies.StatsNormal High- 83Saturday's High- 77Today- 80Sunrise- 5:18amForecastToday- Becoming sunny and breezy, with a high of 80. Tonight- Clear and a low of 62.Monday- Sunny, 78.Warming to 90 by Thursday.Astronomical NoteThrough June, shortly before sunrise, you can see all 5 planets visible to the unaided eye...in order! Mercury is closest to the eastern horizon, then Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Earth makes 6! OK, call me a geek! Graphic attached is from EarthSky.org
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps to start the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry winds following yesterday's cold front will keep skies clear tonight. Plenty of sun to start the week.Temperatures Monday will hold in the 70s in most places with a cool flow off the lake developing in the afternoon. Normal high is 83 degrees.TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 59.MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDETUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 84.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Morning showers, thunderstorms by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area at a marginal chance (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. But has now put a small part of the area, from LaSalle county and areas southwest of there, at a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5).The time of concern is late afternoon into the night -- main risk is for damaging winds and large hail.Things clear up nicely on Sunday, with low humidity and more comfortable temps.StatsNormal High- 83Friday's High- 92Today-89Sunrise- 5:17amForecastToday- Showers later this morning until mid-afternoon. Then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A few storms could be strong or severe. High of 89.Tonight- Showers and a thunderstorm with a low around 70.Sunday- Mostly sunny and a high of 82.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and a few storms are possible for the Chicago area Saturday evening. However, the threat is diminshed by cooler air from earlier showers, and the main threat is much farther southwest. Showers and storms will end Saturday night, bringing about a very pleasant Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be a beautiful day for the Chicago Pride Parade. There will be a nice dry stretch into early next week. Temperatures will warm up gently next week as well. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered storms arrive in two rounds Saturday with the first in the morning through early afternoon. Depending on how much clearing takes place later in the day will play a part in how much instability develops for the second round at night. Round two arrives after dark as showers and storms form along the cold front as it moves through our area. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a "Marginal" risk (level 1) for severe storms.Once the front passes, we are left with less humidity and a gusty, northwest wind flow for Sunday.TONIGHT: CLEAR & MILD. LOW 70.SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 89.SUNDAY: BREEZY & LESS HUMID. HIGH 82.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality action day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry ridge of high pressure locked in place, skies will be clear on Thursday night and Friday morning.This high-pressure system will trap pollutants near the surface, causing issues for those with respiratory problems. An Air Quality Action Day in place for Friday due to this hot, stagnant air mass parked over our area.The low for Thursday night is 66. The high for Friday is 92, with cooler temperatures lakeside. High clouds increase throughout the afternoon Friday as the next system heads our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in two waves Saturday – one in the morning and the other after dark – as the cold front crosses our area. Sunday will feature slow clearing and a gusty, dry northwest wind and a high of 82.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thousands line streets as Chicago Pride Parade returns for first time since 2019

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago was bursting with pride Sunday. After a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade is back. The parade was jam packed to the point that attendees could barely move. The energy was electric as thousands of people lined Uptown streets celebrating their true, authentic selves. Turnout is expected to be bigger than ever. Some, like Chuck Hutchins, traveled from as far as Florida."It's really nice to be able to come to like a big town, city like Chicago and really feel like my true, authentic self," Hutchins said.The parade...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Heat Index#Chicago Area#Indexes#Midway#O Hare
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into group at picnic, injuring 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a group of people at a Cook County Forest Preserve Sunday evening, injuring half a dozen of them. The group was enjoying a relaxing picnic on a gorgeous quiet summer night at Schiller Woods, but that changed in a flash. Rado Zymula was at that party and jumped into action when it happened. "The people that ran towards it said, 'Start lifting the car up! Start lifting the car up!' So I did the same," he said. Zymula watched as a vendor backed up into a crowd of people, catching at least one underneath. He said before an...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon. It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue. The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said. CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy