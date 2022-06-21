Rob Gronkowski Makes His Own Rules

Photo: Bryan Steffy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers future Hall of Fame TE, Rob Gronkowski announced he is once again retiring from the NFL. But Covino and Rich, in for Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show, aren’t convinced he is on the up and up here. They think it’s more likely he would rather just skip camp, see if the Bucs are in contention later in the season, and conveniently un-retire just when his BFF Tom Brady needs him most.

Covino and Rich:

“There’s no reason why he can’t make his own rules.”

“He knows that he can come back whenever he wants, so I’m not taking it that serious.”