ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Twitter board endorses Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal

By The Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsUSD_0gHhvBEp00

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal. According to The Hill , Musk said he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts, despite the fact that Twitter has reported its bot estimates—and its admission that they may be too low—to investors for years.

Shares of Twitter Inc. were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered to pay for each. The company’s stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

Elon Musk’s child plans to change name, cut ties with magnate dad, reports say

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter’s board of directors said that it “unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement.” If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Hundreds of SpaceX employees signed letter denouncing Elon Musk’s behavior

It took less than a day and a half for more than 400 SpaceX employees to sign onto an open letter criticizing CEO Elon Musk after it was posted and shared by some of their co-workers in an internal chat. Just 32 hours after it was shared, the internal landing page for the document was taken offline, around the same time that a group of employees was fired for their involvement in crafting and sharing the letter, a move that may have been a violation of labor law.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#The Qatar Economic Forum#Twitter Inc
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
u.today

Binance CEO Is Ready to Support Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Endeavor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy