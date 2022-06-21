How Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential Got Started

If you're working on a recipe and find that it's just not sweet enough, don't add more sugar; have Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her sister, Betsy, come over to give it a little love. The world has gotten to know Drummond and her family — that is to say, her husband, Ladd, and their five children — pretty well over the past few years, as the chef has made a name for herself (it's "The Pioneer Woman," by the way) as a Food Network star. And in the last two years in particular, since the pandemic forced big stars to film their cooking shows from their own kitchen just like us regular folk, fans have gotten to know Drummond even better. So when a family member who doesn't live under the same roof pops up on the radar — like when Drummond posted about spending quality time with her family after a loss, or when she showed up with her sister in matching colors to a football game — fans rejoice at the extended and extensively sweet family tree.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO