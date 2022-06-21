ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars name Pete DeBoer as new head coach

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVWv5_0gHhuHZO00

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 21st, 2022 03:44

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Stars named Pete DeBoer as the team's head coach on Tuesday. This comes after DeBoer was fired from coaching the Las Vegas Knights on May 16.

DeBoer replaces Rick Bowness, who announced on May 20 that he would be stepping away from coaching the Dallas hockey team.

DeBoer most recently was the head coach of the Knights over the course of three seasons, which included taking the Knights to the 2020 Western Conference Final against the Stars. DeBoer also led the Knights to the semifinal round in both the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill said that the team is excited to welcome DeBoer and his family to Dallas.

"Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we're thrilled to name him our next head coach," Nill said. "Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has taken five teams to the Conference Finals, and two of those to the Stanley Cup Final, in his 14 years as a head coach. His resume displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently."

With a record of 513-379-123 in 1,015 games coached over 14 NHL teams, DeBoer ranks sixth in wins and second in games coached.

"Over the last few seasons, I have seen firsthand what the Stars are building with a mix of dynamic young players and established leaders," DeBoer said. "The chance to become this team's next head coach was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up. I would like to thank Tom Gaglardi and Jim Nill for the chance to help guide this team as we work together to bring another Stanley Cup to Dallas."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will try once again to win the Stanley Cup when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night in Tampa. Ahead of the clash, Jared Bednar revealed some troubling injury updates to a slew of key Avs attackers. Via Peter Baugh, among the notable absences from Colorado’s Sunday […] The post Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Wolves beat Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 5 to win Calder Cup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken the Calder Cup after taking out the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 of the finals. The Wolves swept four games in six days, and Saturday's win earned them their fifth league championship, the team said on its website. The Wolves only lost in Game 1 in overtime. Alex Lyon stopped all 28 shots that came at him, pushing his postseason record to 9-3.They are now the first American Hockey League team in 22 years to achieve two shutouts in the finals.The team wil fly back to Chicago Sunday morning. Celebration plan details will be announced later. 
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, won the Calder Cup Saturday night, closing out the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games. The championship marks the second consecutive Calder Cup to be won by the Canes AHL affiliate, as the Charlotte Checkers brought home...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
NBC Sports

Cogliano wins Stanley Cup with Avs after trade from Sharks

And there is a new champion in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche buried the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday to win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final, ending Tampa Bay’s two-year run of lifting the league’s most-prized trophy. Former Sharks forward Andrew Cogliano, who...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche dethrone Lightning in six games to win Stanley Cup

The NHL will not have a back-to-back-to-back Stanley Cup champion. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 Sunday night to win the Stanley Cup. Colorado wins the series in six games, dethroning the defending back-to-back champion Lightning. The Avalanche hoists the Stanley Cup for the...
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oil Kings eliminated from 2022 Memorial Cup

With the round-robin set to close Saturday at the 2022 Memorial Cup, one team already knows its fate. The WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings are out of the top Canadian junior tournament, dropping their third game of the round-robin 4-2 against the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs. The host Saint John...
NHL
Yardbarker

Barry Trotz Turns Down Winnipeg Jets Head Coaching Job

After weeks of waiting and many insiders believing it was only a matter of time before former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz took the job in Winnipeg, Darren Dreger of TSN reports that Trotz has turned down the job for the Jets and has instead decided he’ll not jump back into the coaching.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nill
Person
Tom Gaglardi
ClutchPoints

How Avalanche’s quest for a championship is influencing Broncos

The city of Denver is on the cusp of getting another championship trophy. The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado. Currently, the Avs have a 3-1 series lead over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avs have had an insanely entertaining run through the playoffs, […] The post How Avalanche’s quest for a championship is influencing Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy