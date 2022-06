The Colorado Avalanche has just won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001! They were able to hold off the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 with a 2-1 win. Avalanche fans can now represent their team with the official Locker Room and Trophy Collection gear. Click on any of the photos below or check out all the official Colorado Avalanche merchandise here. Colorado Avalanche Fanatics Branded 2022 Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room Trucker Adjustable Hat – Gray/White This is a special event item. Orders containing this product will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped no later than Wednesday,...

DENVER, CO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO