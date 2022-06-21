ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Colin Cowherd Drops His 'Top 10 Most Important NBA Players Ever' Rankings

By Wil Leitner
 5 days ago

Colin Cowherd: “There is a lot of debating on who are the ten best basketball players of all time and I thought what does ‘best’ mean? It’s easier to get my arms around ‘impactful’ and ‘important.’ My wife is the most ‘important’ person in our family, that’s an easy one. ‘Best’? What does that mean? Is it points? Is it MVPs? If you’re going to put ‘best’ in you can argue that Bill Russell wasn’t as talented as Wilt, but Russell won 11 titles, almost double Jordan. So I’m going to tell you who I think are the most ‘important’ players in the history of the NBA for a variety of reasons but I don’t think you can argue their importance. I’m going to go in chronological order in terms of eras.” (Full Segment Above)

Watch Colin Cowherd spare us his rankings of the top 10 ‘best’ players of all time, but rather drop his list of the ten most ‘important’ and 'impactful' players in league history.

Here is Colin’s list as follows:

Bill Russell
Jerry West
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Julius Erving
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Steph Curry

