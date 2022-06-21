Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Raises $1.8 Million

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As San Francisco resumed its joyful Pride parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus, another event, blocks away, honored the spirit of the original Pride movement.Most people are familiar with the Pride parade on San Francisco's Market Street but, in 1970 -- one year after the Stonewall riots -- the precursor to Pride began with an angry protest march along Polk Street. On Sunday, several hundred people took part in the "People's March," an event that began during the pandemic following the murder of George Floyd."This is how it started," said co-founder Juanita MORE! "We knew we...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO