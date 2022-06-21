ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers offered Russell Westbrook in trade package for Malcolm Brogdon

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ror6T_0gHhtk0Y00

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected.

Source: Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Latest Westbrook trade rumors highlight challenges of any Russ trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/lat…8:40 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Westbrook could be on the move after the failed experiment in Los Angeles. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/21/rep…6:30 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Would you rather have Jalen Brunson at $20+M per or Malcom Brogdon at $22M per over the next three seasons? #Knicks #NBA2:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:

1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?

2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?

3. Will Malcolm Brogdon be traded? indystar.com/story/sports/n…12:40 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?

It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.

Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢

Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Here’s a Mailbag answer for a question from @CashWalken that includes notes on NYK’s multi-pick discussion with SAC & an NYK note on Indy/Malcom Brogdon: sny.tv/articles/begle…12:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

What’s the ceiling on this lineup:

– Westbrook

– Harris

– Durant

– Simmons

– M. Turner

– Mills

– Curry

– Tucker/Ingles

– Ja. Green

– Biyombo

– K. Edwards

– C. Thomas

– D. Sharpe – 12:09 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Michael Jordan being so cheap that he willingly trades for Russell Westbrook as a means to create money for Miles Bridges would be a war crime. – 11:32 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Johnny Davis: “I’ve been watching (OKC) ever since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the same team.” – 12:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Johnny Davis on OKC: “I think it’s a really great organization. I’ve been watching them since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. I think it’d be a great fit if they drafted me.” – 12:42 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. – 12:13 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Asked Jaden Ivey on his role models and he mentioned Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook as the players he watched a lot through the years. #NBADraft12:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jaden Ivey says the NBA players he watches and models himself after are Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. – 12:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaden Ivey says he studies and looks up to Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. – 12:05 PM

Russell Westbrook @russwest44

Inspiring youth to dream big and chase their goals through the #WhyNot mentality at the Crenshaw YMCA. Celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the re-opening and community mural pic.twitter.com/L5f4Yx1Wyr11:41 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrRBQ_0gHhtk0Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PImcT_0gHhtk0Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rD65x_0gHhtk0Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7IOR_0gHhtk0Y00

StatMuse @statmuse

Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Jimmy Butler

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv10:08 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT8qN_0gHhtk0Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuABt_0gHhtk0Y00

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

“Who would trade for Russell Westbrook?”

“Who would trade for Kyrie Irving?”

The Lakers and Nets pic.twitter.com/VyO0zZSQJ19:47 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

With the #NBADraft less than a week away, has Malcolm Brogdon played his last game for the #Pacers? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS

📸 me pic.twitter.com/fCQV5N8o9W4:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYqQe_0gHhtk0Y00

Rylan Stiles: Jaden Ivey on his role models “Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. I constantly watch film on them, how they get to their spots.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 20, 2022

“And I challenged him and he accepted the challenge. That’s a part of the word ‘sacrifice’ we use. And being able to move him around in different spaces on the floor as we go back on the offensive end. Sometimes he’s going to be off the ball slashing. Sometimes he’s going to play in the dunker. Sometimes he’s going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick-and-rolls. “So, being able to diversify his plan of attack where he’s not just rushing the ball up the court facing three defenders every time and having to put his, like I said in the press conference, run to the telephone booth and put their capes on. Everybody needs to be involved with what we’re doing on both sides of the ball and I think it’ll make it easier, lighten the load and also allow us to get stronger as the season gets longer.” -via Heavy.com / June 17, 2022

Ham, who told reporters that Westbrook has a ton left in the tank during his introductory press conference on June 6, already has an idea of how he can get the best out of the one-time MVP. “I think the style of play we’re going to have, you know, all of those guys — not only just Russ but LeBron, AD — they’re going to be able to share the load,” Ham said. “And one thing I mentioned to Russ is the way I’m built, the success I’ve seen — especially most recently in the last nine years and the last four years being with Coach Bud in Milwaukee, also in Atlanta, but in Milwaukee — one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level. -via Heavy.com / June 17, 2022

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022

Jake Fischer on the Knicks: I do think that’s a legitimate landing spot (for Malcolm Brogdon). There’s other things out there being talked about that I won’t say because I don’t believe them to be true. But like, those teams are looking at Brogdon as like a negative value contract right now due to the injury status. -via Spotify / June 16, 2022

The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant says Kyrie Irving's decision is his own

Earlier on Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant discussed Kyrie Irving’s future and how ultimately it isn’t his decision. Durant came back to his podcast The ETC’s with KD this morning and was able to reflect on the Nets-Irving contract situation along with the possibility that Irving ships somewhere else.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stanley Umude, Detroit Pistons agree to Exhibit 10 deal

After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise. Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts. Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. List Twitter reacts to Oklahoma City drafting two players with the same name
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target decides to head to G League

The race for prized 2023 five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is officially over and he won’t be taking his talents to college. Instead, the forward has committed to the G League over North Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest and Florida State. Buzelis made his decision on Friday, ending his recruitment and now forcing North Carolina to turn their attention to other prospects in the 2023 class. With G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher committed, Hubert Davis and his staff were hoping to land another big five-star recruit to add to the class and that top target was Buzelis. UNC does have some offers out to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Lowe Post#Brettsiegelnba#Sac An Nyk#Indy Malcom
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers to stash draftee Khalifa Diop in Spain for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman on Friday said draft pick Khalifa Diop will not be with the organization next season and will remain in the Spanish League. Diop, who was born in Senegal, was selected with the 39th pick on Thursday after playing last season with Gran Canaria in Spain. He was named the EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds on 62.1% shooting from the field in 54 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics select former Alabama G JD Davison No. 53 overall in 2022 NBA draft

Former Alabama stand-out, JD Davison, has been selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 53 selection in the 2022 NBA draft. Davison’s explosive offensive abilities will join some of the league’s rising stars in Boston. The Celtics were the 2021-2022 Eastern Conference Champions and fell short of winning it all. Perhaps Davison could offer a spark.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith picks Pistons as the winners of 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft on Thursday allowed numerous young men to realize their dreams of playing in the NBA and continuing their basketball careers. With the draft over, now is the time to analyze and figure out who the winner was on a big night in the league. Many teams hit on the right picks and continue to build a core they hope can lead to the franchise’s future success.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stashed Celtics guard Yam Madar remaining overseas to spend another season with Partizan NIS in Euroleague

If you were wondering why stashed Boston Celtics point guard Yam Madar is not making the trip to Las Vegas Summer League, it isn’t because he has given up on making it to the NBA. Taken by Boston 47th in the 2020 NBA draft before being stashed with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel and then Partizan NIS in Serbia, Madar was initially believed to be joining the team for summer league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yannick Nzosa will be draft and stash prospect for Wizards

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard confirmed that draft pick Yannick Nzosa will spend at least the next season in Spain with Unicaja Malaga. Nzosa, a 6-foot-10 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was the 54th overall pick on Thursday. He has played the past two seasons with Unicaja Malaga, averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 53.4% shooting from the field in 68 total games.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics take Alabama point guard JD Davison with the No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA

The Boston Celtics used their No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to pick up Alabama point guard JD Davison, a 6-foot-3, 190 llbs. floor general with a g-foot-7 wingspan who is especially adept at moving the ball and rebounding with solid defensive skills to boot. “He’s a guy we’ve seen all year long,” said Celtics team president Brad Stevens after the draft concluded Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy