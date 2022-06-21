Lakers offered Russell Westbrook in trade package for Malcolm Brogdon

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected.

Source: Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Latest Westbrook trade rumors highlight challenges of any Russ trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/lat… – 8:40 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Westbrook could be on the move after the failed experiment in Los Angeles. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 6:30 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Would you rather have Jalen Brunson at $20+M per or Malcom Brogdon at $22M per over the next three seasons? #Knicks #NBA – 2:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:

1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?

2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?

3. Will Malcolm Brogdon be traded? indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?

It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.

Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢

Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Here’s a Mailbag answer for a question from @CashWalken that includes notes on NYK’s multi-pick discussion with SAC & an NYK note on Indy/Malcom Brogdon: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 12:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

What’s the ceiling on this lineup:

– Westbrook

– Harris

– Durant

– Simmons

– M. Turner

—

– Mills

– Curry

– Tucker/Ingles

– Ja. Green

– Biyombo

– K. Edwards

– C. Thomas

– D. Sharpe – 12:09 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Michael Jordan being so cheap that he willingly trades for Russell Westbrook as a means to create money for Miles Bridges would be a war crime. – 11:32 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Johnny Davis: “I’ve been watching (OKC) ever since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the same team.” – 12:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Johnny Davis on OKC: “I think it’s a really great organization. I’ve been watching them since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. I think it’d be a great fit if they drafted me.” – 12:42 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. – 12:13 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Asked Jaden Ivey on his role models and he mentioned Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook as the players he watched a lot through the years. #NBADraft – 12:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jaden Ivey says the NBA players he watches and models himself after are Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. – 12:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaden Ivey says he studies and looks up to Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. – 12:05 PM

Russell Westbrook @russwest44

Inspiring youth to dream big and chase their goals through the #WhyNot mentality at the Crenshaw YMCA. Celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the re-opening and community mural pic.twitter.com/L5f4Yx1Wyr – 11:41 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Jimmy Butler

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

“Who would trade for Russell Westbrook?”

“Who would trade for Kyrie Irving?”

The Lakers and Nets pic.twitter.com/VyO0zZSQJ1 – 9:47 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

With the #NBADraft less than a week away, has Malcolm Brogdon played his last game for the #Pacers? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS

📸 me pic.twitter.com/fCQV5N8o9W – 4:58 PM

Rylan Stiles: Jaden Ivey on his role models “Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. I constantly watch film on them, how they get to their spots.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 20, 2022

“And I challenged him and he accepted the challenge. That’s a part of the word ‘sacrifice’ we use. And being able to move him around in different spaces on the floor as we go back on the offensive end. Sometimes he’s going to be off the ball slashing. Sometimes he’s going to play in the dunker. Sometimes he’s going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick-and-rolls. “So, being able to diversify his plan of attack where he’s not just rushing the ball up the court facing three defenders every time and having to put his, like I said in the press conference, run to the telephone booth and put their capes on. Everybody needs to be involved with what we’re doing on both sides of the ball and I think it’ll make it easier, lighten the load and also allow us to get stronger as the season gets longer.” -via Heavy.com / June 17, 2022

Ham, who told reporters that Westbrook has a ton left in the tank during his introductory press conference on June 6, already has an idea of how he can get the best out of the one-time MVP. “I think the style of play we’re going to have, you know, all of those guys — not only just Russ but LeBron, AD — they’re going to be able to share the load,” Ham said. “And one thing I mentioned to Russ is the way I’m built, the success I’ve seen — especially most recently in the last nine years and the last four years being with Coach Bud in Milwaukee, also in Atlanta, but in Milwaukee — one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level. -via Heavy.com / June 17, 2022

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022

Jake Fischer on the Knicks: I do think that’s a legitimate landing spot (for Malcolm Brogdon). There’s other things out there being talked about that I won’t say because I don’t believe them to be true. But like, those teams are looking at Brogdon as like a negative value contract right now due to the injury status. -via Spotify / June 16, 2022

The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022