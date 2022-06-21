ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

American Medical Association says limiting abortion is ‘violation of human rights’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rppj9_0gHhtaBI00

The American Medical Association announced last week that the organization would be adopting a new policy that recognizes abortion restrictions as a “violation of human rights.”

AMA, one of the largest health care associations in the country, promised legal actions to protect access to abortion should restrictions be imposed on the state level. AMA went on to state that the group views abortion as a private matter between patient and physician.

The association made the announcement via a press release on June 14.

“Responding to the growing threat of over-policing and surveillance of reproductive health services, the nation’s physicians and medical students at the AMA Annual Meeting adopted policy recognizing that it is a violation of human rights when government intrudes into medicine and impedes access to safe, evidence-based reproductive health services, including abortion and contraception,” the press release reads.

The organization’s vocal opposition to abortion laws comes as the Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The state of Mississippi is asking the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court’s decision blocking its 15-week abortion ban from taking effect.

A previously leaked draft of the court’s opinion in the case has shown that the court may rule in favor of Mississippi and effectively overturn Roe v. Wade.

The press release continues, “In alignment with the AMA’s longtime opposition to the criminalization of medical practice, the AMA will continue to challenge criminal or civil penalties on patients who receive reproductive health services, as well as physicians, other health professionals, health systems, and patient advocates for aiding, assisting, supporting, or providing reproductive health services or referrals to patients.”

The association’s incoming president gave a statement decrying the possible upheaval of abortion laws and stated that the AMA would be seeking legal protections for those who procure abortions via interstate travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RO3Ny_0gHhtaBI00
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

“A growing number of current and pending laws insert government into the patient-physician relationship by dictating limits or bans on reproductive health services and criminally punish or penalize patients for their health decisions,” incoming AMA president Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr. said. “The new policy also calls for AMA to seek legal protections for patients who cross state lines to receive reproductive health services, as well as legal protections for physicians and others who support or provide reproductive health services or referrals to patients who cross state lines.”

Founded in 1847, the organization has become controversial after publishing an opposition to sex demarcations on birth certificates and disparaging the “myth of meritocracy.”

AMA previously released a guide on “Advancing Health Equity” that attempted to explain how to fight for racial equity via implementation of critical race theory.

The 55-page document released on Oct. 28 cites a guide by the organization Race Forward on how to advocate for critical race theory (CRT), which is called “Guide to Counter-Narrating the Attacks on Critical Race Theory.”

The health equity guide argues physicians cannot eliminate “health inequities” by “focus[ing] only on individuals, their behavior or their biology.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Guest
5d ago

The AMA has long since lost credibility after it began it’s activism. Just the latest in a series of missteps.

Reply
4
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy