ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson Makes Coaching Move with Ex-Seahawks QB

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yehyI_0gHhtViX00

Russ is cooking.

Preparation, preparation, and even more preparation is the chosen method by which Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson goes about his business. By sticking so diligently to covering all possible bases, the nine-time Pro Bowler is making sure his own body and mind are in perfect harmony.

That being said, in the modern version of the NFL, no one man is an island — not even a former Super Bowl winner. Therefore, the top athletes tend to have a network of handpicked experts to help them achieve optimum performance levels.

Wilson is now at the forefront of a vanguard of players who are appreciative of having full-time support teams to help aid their careers, and it might just give him a crucial advantage.

“Having an amazing team, my performance team comes with me everywhere I go. My assistant helps with everything,” Wilson revealed last week. “Everybody’s super organized so there’s never wasted space, and I think that’s the key thing. There’s never wasted space.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That particular theory has also shifted over into Wilson’s personal life, one where he appears to be constantly drinking from every available font of football knowledge. Wilson’s Jedi-like "bromance” with former Broncos legend Peyton Manning has really flourished since the duo moved closer to each other geographically, and it’s afforded them precious time to organically bond as friends over intensive film study sessions together.

Undoubtedly, it remains a looser setup, but it’s almost inevitable that at least some of Manning's football mind tricks have been transferring over to his franchise successor. Wilson’s thirst to keep on learning is clear, and it’s his insatiable desire to improve that’s led him to make long-time QB coach Jake Heaps his own, private in-house confidante.

A former Seahawks practice squad signal-caller, Heaps will now take up residence in Denver after previously working with Wilson in a personal capacity for the past five years in Seattle, where their friendship first took root in 2016.

QB coaches are now very much part and parcel of today’s game, but it wasn’t always that way. Often they were accused by some coaches of meddling in the finer details that were traditionally the sole bastion of team employees only. Nowadays, however, it’s the prevailing sentiment that even the smallest of improvements should be embraced, and Heaps feels he’s in a position to help, not hinder.

“He’s one of the best in the world,” Heaps said of Wilson last Friday, via USA TODAY . “So it’s not like you’re wholesale trying to change everything every year, it’s just trying to make him 1% better every year and find ways where he can be better and stay sharp and be on top of things.”

Some levels of confusion and fear might even still exist over the need to employ such whisperers on top of the regular position coaches. But, they are here to stay, and even the most skeptical of coaches will be eternally thankful if it makes that key 1% of the positive difference that Heaps insists it can.

“This organization has been fantastic from Day One with him and the guys have been fantastic,” Heaps said. “Obviously this is the honeymoon phase and everything is great, everything’s special, but I truly believe that they’ve got what it takes to really make some noise and accomplish the goals that they all have.”

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Oregon Quarterback's 70-Yard Throw Goes Viral

There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands. Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night. The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals Expectations For 2 Star Quarterbacks

Both of Peyton Manning's former NFL teams made blockbuster trades for quarterbacks this offseason. The Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, while the Denver Broncos landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. So what does Manning think about the quarterbacks taking over at the spots he once...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Heaps
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Russ
ESPN

Evaluating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Things feel different around the Denver Broncos as they exit their offseason program. For the first time since Peyton Manning roamed their suburban Denver complex in 2015, they have a quarterback with a résumé. Russell Wilson has amped up expectations and optimism, pushing the standard back to the postseason, a place the Broncos have not been since Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
Yardbarker

Broncos Rookie Boldly Sounds Off on Russell Wilson

By choosing to wear jersey number 27, former University of Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis stands out on the Denver Broncos' defense. Such is the gravity of the digits that seeing them on a defensive back in orange and blue immediately demands a high level of play and a fierce commitment to the cause.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

3 Is Key Number For Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson

It was arguably the biggest offseason trade of 2022. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. The 10-year pro comes off a campaign in which he missed time for the first time during his impressive career. The 33-year-old signal-caller started every game for Pete...
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy