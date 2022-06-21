ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Former Congressman Compares Slavery To Abortion In Juneteenth Statement

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Former Iowa Representative Steve King is facing backlash after he compared slavery to abortion as a way to defend his pro-life stance.

On Tuesday (June 21), King took to Twitter to share his Juneteenth activities and how the newly-federal holiday caused him to reflect on abortion.

"I spent Juneteenth all day in the hot sun hoeing and pulling weeds and thinking about what it would have been like to have been a slave. At the end of the day, I thought about what it would be like to be an aborted baby. I got to see the sunrise and the sunset," King tweeted.

King, who represented Iowa in Congress from 2003 to 2021, has historically made headlines for making controversial remarks.

The former congressman was ousted from of all his committees by GOP members after his statement to the New York Times in 2019.

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?" King told the Times.

In 2020, King again received criticism after he asked Vice President Kamala Harris if she "descended from slaves or slave owners."

Republicans replaced King in June of 2020 after he served nine terms in Congress.

Llewellyn Daniel
5d ago

Talk about faulty logic! Forcing women to carry pregnancies to term against their will is slavery! “Involuntary servitude” to be precise. And it’s explicitly prohibited by the thirteenth amendment. Even if antiabortionists’ religious fantasy that parts of women are other persons were true, involuntary servitude to serve those other persons is still prohibited and unconstitutional.

Fred Hollingshead
4d ago

Steve King doesn't matter anymore. His constituents took care of that. That's why this story doesn't matter either. Steve has a right to his opinion, but no one cares anymore.

iknowtruthismine
5d ago

Stephen King? Is he still around? I thought he went back to 1933 Germany long ago.

