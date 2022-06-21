Report: Pep Guardiola May Get Matheus Nunes Wish As Manchester City Join Race

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. Nunes has been linked to a number of clubs, especially within the Premier League, and Manchester City have thrown their name into the hat.

The player has came up against Manchester City this season in the Champions League, drawing a high level of praise from City boss Pep Guardiola.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting Lisbon IMAGO / NurPhoto

"One of the world's best players".

High Praise indeed from a manager who knows a thing or two about football. Pep Guardiola was impressed by Matheus Nunes on the night, and according to a report by Jacque Talbot, wants the Portuguese midfielder to join him at the Etihad next season.

Matheus Nunes has been linked to Manchester United, Wolves and Manchester City alone in the past week. Before that, links were heavy on the Liverpool path, and still are considering they may not be done with their transfer business.

Wolves are also a club heavily linked with Matheus Nunes. It is reported Manchester City and Wolves are the two clubs with the most interest at the moment.

Matheus Nunes has already pledged his allegiance to Sporting Lisbon in recent weeks, but the pull of the City project may be too much to turn down.

Will we see Matheus Nunes in Manchester next season?

