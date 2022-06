England Women reached a World Cup semi-final for the first time on this day in 2015 after holding on to beat tournament hosts Canada 2-1 in Vancouver.Early first-half goals from Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze set the Lionesses up for a historic win, but they were forced to dig deep after Christine Sinclair pulled one back for Canada just before half-time.It was the first time a senior England side – men or women – had reached the World Cup’s last four since 1990.The Lionesses had won a World Cup knockout game for the first time by defeating Norway 2-1 in...

