ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Difficult'- Manchester City Legend Pablo Zabaleta Comments On Barcelona Interest In Bernardo Silva

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2lfD_0gHhtFq900

Pablo Zabaleta has commented on Barcelona's prospects of securing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Argentinian believes any move will be "difficult" for Barca to complete.

Former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has commented on Barcelona's prospects of securing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Argentinian has said he believes any move will be "difficult" for Barca to complete.

Silva has been the subject of persistent links to the Spanish giants throughout the Summer, and is said to be open to the move. However, Zabaleta is less sure on how likely the move is to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqqQg_0gHhtFq900

IMAGO / PA Images

Zabaleta joined the cityzens in 2008, enjoying an incredibly successful nine year spell with the club. Zabaleta witnessed the City's meteoric rise first hand, having joined the club just a day before they were purchased by Sheikh Mansour.

Having left in May 2017, Zabaleta was only teammates with Silva for a matter of months but has shared his thoughts on the Portuguese international's links to Barcelona. Speaking to SPORT , Zabaleta said: "I think Barca is going to have a very difficult time. Right now Bernardo Silva is a key piece for Manchester City."

The Argentinian also believes Barca may be unable to afford the playmaker, he said : " (Silva) isn't cheap. I don't know the situation of Barca, if financially they are going to be in a position to face a signing of this height. He continues to be key for Pep. We'll see how this soap opera ends. I wish he could stay at City. "

Zabaleta's wish will most likely be shared by many City fans, as Silva has been one of City's most important players for a number of years. However, with City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips, the club will need to generate funds for the potential transfers- so allowing Silva to leave for a large sum if he is insistent on joining Barca may end up proving to be the best move for both parties.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Pablo Zabaleta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Argentinian#Spanish#Portuguese
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy