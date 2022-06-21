ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Baltimore Man Gets Max Sentence for Assault Last Year in Hanover

By News Room
wnav.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Dareius Washington, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration for one count of felony first-degree assault. The defendant entered a guilty plea on November 3, 2021. “This was truly a vicious attack. The...

wnav.com

Comments / 4

foxbaltimore.com

Continued violence torments the city; at least six shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least five people were shot overnight into Sunday morning. In the first incident, just after 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. Once on scene officers identified a crime scene and were alerted to a victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Alexandria woman dies after bus stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month. Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Baltimore lawyer sentenced for helping clients launder drug money

A Baltimore defense attorney has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for his part in a money laundering conspiracy. Ken Ravenell, 63, of Monkton, Maryland, was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release Wednesday, for using his law firm escrow account to launder proceeds from drug trafficking, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Shot During Two Separate Shootings In Fells Point On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said. They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said. Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal overdose in Joppa. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Aaron Arthur Fields (A.K.A. “Handz”), 33, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent … Continue reading "Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose" The post Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
WTOP

Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend. News outlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations. Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the death of Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD

