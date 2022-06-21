ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta restaurateur Deborah VanTrece is going big with small restaurants

By Lisa Jennings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah VanTrece first got national attention as a chef and restaurateur in Atlanta with the 100-seat restaurant Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, which opened in its current 2,600-square-foot location in 2016, and, at the time, seemed not big enough. One pandemic, a cookbook and three new concepts later —...

9 Best and Most Sensational Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Atlanta is a landlocked city settled nearly 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia. Since it is nowhere close to the Atlantic or any other major southern water bodies, people find it difficult to associate Atlanta with seafood. However, the reality of this city is far different. Atlanta is home to a surprising number of sensational seafood restaurants. The city may have just landed all around, but the variety and diversity of seafood restaurants here are known to no end. From a bustling seafood market to a steakhouse or fine dining, continental options here are truly many.
9 Most Popular Things To Do In Atlanta (2022)

Exploring Atlanta on your next Georgia holiday? Well, then there’s no better idea than doing it right away. Atlanta, the largest Georgian city, is also one of the most popular urban travel destinations in the Southeast USA. The city of Atlanta is neck filled with art, culture, nature, and history and has some funky nicknames like “City in a Forest,” A visit here opens up multiple opportunities, all with respect to living some of the best Southeast experiences. Anyone who is looking for a classic American experience must-visit Atlanta at least once in their lifetime.
Where to Get Incredible BBQ Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a Southern city that’s especially proud of its Southern-ness, with a wide range of memorials and museums that commemorate its key role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement. Southern hospitality is another common theme in Atlanta, encompassing a wide range of warm and welcoming traditions...
Cameras along Atlanta BeltLine capture dozes of wildlife species

Cameras along the Atlanta BeltLine reveal that wild animals enjoy the path almost as much as humans do. Over the course of a year, six cameras have produced 28,333 files showing 57 different species amidst the BeltLine’s greenery, from flying squirrels and foxes to colorful migratory birds. What started...
9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
Rare Georgia Earthquake Shakes Atlanta, Triggers Tsunami Bulletin

Saturday morning’s earthquake was centered in eastern Georgia. Image: USGS. A rare Georgia earthquake struck eastern Georgia this weekend, with reports of shaking felt in Atlanta; the quake even prompted a bulletin from the National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, confirming that a 4.5 earthquake struck in Georgia while reassuring residents of the US East Coast that there is no tsunami threat.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal 6 cars from Marietta dealership

MARIETTA, Ga. - The owner of a Marietta car dealership says a group of men broke onto the lot and drove away with six cars. The crime happened at the business on South Cobb Drive and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. The dealership shared their story with FOX 5’s Eric Perry in hopes someone would come forward to help identify the criminals.

