COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you are a registered nurse or a tractor-trailer driver, your skills were in high demand in Ohio last month. According to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, registered nurses were the most sought-after workers with 16,042 jobs advertised between April 14 through May 13. Tractor-trailer and heavy truck drivers were second, with 13,422 jobs advertised.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO