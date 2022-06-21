ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

SC man charged with fighting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot intends to plead guilty

By John Monk
The State
The State
 5 days ago

An Anderson County man has agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to papers filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

George Tenney will make his actual plea at noon June 30 before U.S. Judge Thomas Hogan.

Tenney is scheduled to plead guilty to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding . He also faces an enhanced sentence because he fought with police and physically tried to stop them from keeping rioters out of the Capitol, according to court records.

The maximum prison sentence he is eligible for is 20 years.

So far, seven of the 16 people from South Carolina arrested by the FBI on charges related to the Capitol riot have pleaded guilty. Tenney will be the eighth.

Sentences have been handed down in only four of the seven guilty pleas so far.

Those sentences range from probation for non-violent offenders who only stayed a brief time in the Capitol, to 44 months in prison for one defendant who fought with Capitol police.

A statement of facts about Tenney’s upcoming guilty plea said he is a supporter of forme President Donald Trump and he traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, with the intention of taking action to stop Congress from certifying the formal electoral vote certifying President Joe Biden the winner .

Trump and allies had made repeated false claims that he had won the November 2020 presidential election.

“It’s starting to look like we may siege the capitol building and congress if the electoral votes dont (sic) go right,” Tenney posted on Facebook in late December 2020, a time when Trump was rallying his supporters to converge on Washington.

Although Tenney and a friend were only in the Capitol for 13 minutes, during that time he scuffled with police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building and assisted rioters coming into the building, yelling, “Stand up, Patriots! Stand up!”

Evidence against Tenney includes his Facebook postings, surveillance videos and statements from officers Tenney fought with, according to court records.

Tenney has admitted that he obstructed an official proceeding and interfered with law officers, according to his plea agreement.

In return for Tenney pleading guilty to two criminal charges , the government will agree to drop seven other charges against him, five of which alleged he was committing violent acts.

The 16 men and women arrested from South Carolina are among the more than 840 defendants in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia who have been arrested in what the Department of Justice calls its largest investigation ever.

Tenny was first arrested last July.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Anderson County, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

87-Year-Old Man Emailed His Children His Plans Before Killing Wife and Himself: Authorities

An elderly man in Kansas shot and killed his bedridden wife, then died by suicide, according to cops. Neighbors reportedly said that Frank Mayfield, 87, and Donna Mayfield, 87, were a loving couple, and that incident was both a tragic shock and out of character for them. Frank Mayfield wrote his children an email explaining his plans before the incident, authorities said in a KMBC report. Officers did not detail this message.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Guilty Plea#Capitol Police#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Lawyers Seek To Avoid Mention Of Capitol Riot, Focusing Defense On 'Little Jamie Raskin And Shifty Schiff'

Steve Bannon’s lawyers duked it out with prosecutors on Friday through dueling motions in limine preparing for his July 18 jury trial on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon, who refused to engage at all with the January 6 Select Committee and then promised to turn his indictment into “the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden,” is very concerned that prosecutors will poison the jury against him. Toward that end, he’d like to preclude any mention of the unfortunate events of January 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
384
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy