ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

S.F. man killed in Mission’s third hit-and-run this month

By Eleni Balakrishnan
Mission Local
Mission Local
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Francisco pedestrian Rene Kelly, 48, was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle running a red light at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street, authorities said. The driver that hit Kelly fled the scene, according to the San Francisco Police Department, which classified the crash...

missionlocal.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in the east Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. near Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Mission Local

SF Muni train shooting suspect arrested in Pittsburg, CA

Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
KRON4 News

Police in search of missing at-risk woman

(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond man found shot in Oakland, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#S F#Hit And Run#Mission District#Mapbox
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond man shot dead in Oakland Saturday morning

OAKLAND -- A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police.The officers and accompanying emergency medical personnel found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.The homicide is the city's 54th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, according to police.The man's name will not be shared until his relatives can be notified, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
CBS Sacramento

Tesla Fire In Alameda County Grows To Over 500 Acres

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tesla Fire burning across Alameda County has grown to 524 acres, said Cal Fire. The fire is located 11 miles southeast of Livermore and is currently 75% contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment. The origin of the fire has not been reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Double murder suspect shot by San Jose police, dies at local hospital

This story is being continuously updated with live updates. 2:12 p.m. — KRON4’s sister station FOX 40 in Sacramento identified the victim in the shooting as Michelle Gonzales, 29. 11:42 a.m. “Again, this is not the way we wanted this to end,” says SJPD spokesperson, Sergeant Christian Camarillo. 11:41 a.m. – “This was a very […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Killing, Burying Man Near Forestville

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of killing and burying a man from Windsor. The victim was found in a shallow grave near Forestville after being reported missing on June 13th. He had been shot to death. Investigators say the men were last seen together on June 10th, leaving Windsor with a large sum of cash to buy a car. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Martinez, was arrested Tuesday and is facing the charges of murder, robbery and extortion.
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy