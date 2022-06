Here are some images from the fire today on Laurel Avenue, just a few doors in from Chestnut Street. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Firefighters from Kearny, Harrison and Jersey City were on-scene as was the Jersey City Gong Club, which brings refreshments and relief for exhausted firefighters. There may have been other fire departments present, but it was hard to tell because the smoke at the scene was very strong and blowing at onlookers. North Hudson Regional FD is en route to the scene.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO