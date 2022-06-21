Entries Sought For Akron Fourth Parade

AKRON — Contestants are being sought for the Akron Fourth of July Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker contests. Kids must be ages 4-7, and don’t need to be from Akron. The contests are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at the Akron Community Center. The cost to...
WINONA LAKE — Hundreds gathered in Winona Lake for the 29th annual Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Sprint Triathlon on Saturday, June 25. The weather was cloudy but cool and dry near the lake while contestants swam, biked and ran their way to the finish line. Benjamin Stone, 26, Indianapolis, was...
NORTH WEBSTER — Jordan Hofmann was crowned Queen of Lakes at the 76th Queen of Lakes Pageant held Saturday, June 25, at the North Webster Community Center. The pageant followed a busy day of Mermaid Festival activities, including the parade, in which the nine pageant contestants took part. Hofmann...
Randy Douglas Haist, 70, Rochester, and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed at 2:41 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital of Rochester. He was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Adrian, Mich. He is survived by his mother: Eva Mae Haist, Rochester; step-son: Jesse Sweeney, Asheville, N.C., and his...
MILFORD — The fourth week of the Summer Reading Program at Milford Public Library begins June 27. There are lots of activities, crafts, and new books, audiobooks, digital books and finally, in-person Family Story Times are back and will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. The library has...
LEESBURG — Don’t be looney and miss this free event. The Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners is sponsoring a flotilla Saturday, July 2. Registration will be from 9-11 a.m. at Patona Bay Snack Shop with the flotilla departing at 1 p.m. from the sandbar of Patona Bay. The flotilla’s theme will be Looney Tunes.
SYRACUSE — The 11th Annual Tour des Lakes leisurely bicycle ride around eight scenic Kosciusko County lakes, sponsored by K21 Health Foundation, will be held from 7-9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at The Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive. Since 2011, several Syracuse-Wawasee nonprofits and service organizations have...
WARSAW — Looking for something fun to do during summer break?. The Warsaw Community Public Library is excited to share some new events and bring back old favorites for this summer. Here is a list of activities you can share with your friends. Come and join library staff for fun, snacks and prizes. All ages are eligible for the Summer Reading Challenge and you may get a raffle ticket for attending events.
SYRACUSE — The entire family can come meet Kosciusko County’s heroes at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. This Syracuse Public Library event will occur at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Dr., Syracuse. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office will demonstrate their K-9 units. Additionally, officers with the...
Marvin R. Wickens, 82, Mentone, died at 7:55 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Marvin was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Spencer, to the late John and Dorothy (Lucas) Wickens. He was a 1958 graduate of Plymouth High School. He had been a barber in Bourbon...
WARSAW — More than 2,000 athletes from 56 delegations came from every corner of the state to demonstrate their skills at Indiana Special Olympics State Games held from June 17-19 in Terre Haute. Kosciusko County sent 23 athletes to this year’s games. Athletes from eight to 89 years old,...
WARSAW — Fortunately, the rain did not last long, and it ended up being a beautiful day as team members took turns swinging clubs for a good cause Monday, June 6, for the 30th Annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble at Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw. Overall, the event netted...
Jerry J. Leiter, 71, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 23, while at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1950, in Warsaw, to Cloyce and Dorothy (Pernesky) Leiter. He married Beverly Rassi on Jan. 16, 1970; she survives. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1969 and...
FORT WAYNE — Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2022 list of Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America, and Fort Wayne comes in favorably at number three among 150 of the largest cities. To determine the best communities, the website used six key categories: Financial stability, education, health,...
Jimmy L. Hartman, 64, Warsaw, died at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He is survived by his true love, April S. Baxter; his daughters, Rachel Feeny and Heather Hartman; and his four grandchildren. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW — Ivy Tech has announced two new scholarships. The Ivy Tech Foundation at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has received an endowed gift from the estate of Mark M. Suedhoff to establish The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Success Scholarship and The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship — Chancellor’s Merit Award. The full gift amounts to $2,161,496.91. Suedhoff valued higher education, and Ivy Tech was the community college of his choice. Both scholarships will be awarded in Fall 2022.
Catherine Jarrett, 80, rural North Webster, died in the early hours Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Sep. 3, 1941, in Scottsville, Ky., Catherine was the daughter of Norman Eaton and Panzie S. (O’Neal) Eaton. She was one of six children and was a graduate of Harry Wood High School, Indianapolis.
Dan William Stealy, 60, formerly of Culver, died May 20, 2022, in Sheridan. He was born Oct. 5, 1961. Dan is survived by his sister, Cathy Epley, Culver; and brother, Frank Stealy, Culver. Odom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
