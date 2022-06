CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Dan Cava Buick GMC dealership has officially moved from the bottom of Bridgeport Hill on East Pike Street to Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport. Cava said that when he purchased Bob Trickett Cadillac Buick GMC in 2019, he already had plans to move the dealership to the used car lot he owned on Johnson Avenue.

