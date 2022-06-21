ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Overdue book returned to British library after 53 years

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZH45_0gHhp9ls00

June 21 (UPI) -- An assistant working at a British library said she was stunned when a man returned a book that had been checked out in 1969.

Marina Rees, a library assistant at the Shrewsbury Library in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, said in a video posted to the library's Facebook page that a man came in Monday to return a book he said was "rather overdue" -- about 53 years.

The book, One-Family Housing: Solutions to an Urban Dilemma by Hubert Hoffman, had been due back May 14, 1969.

The man, who now lives in London, told Rees he was a patron at the Shrewsbury Library as a child and he recently came across the book while sorting through his belongings.

Rees said the overdue fee for the book would have been $5,100.65 at the standard rate, but librarians waived the fine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eagle snatched baby hawk for dinner but ended up adopting it instead, says conservationists

A bald eagle who was caught snatching a baby hawk from its nest has now adopted the small bird, conservationists in Canada have said. Wildlife volunteer Pam McCartney, told Canada’s CBC Radio One on Monday that the “adoption” happened earlier this month on Gabriola Island. Ms McCartney said the bald eagle likely swooped down on a red-tailed hawk’s nest on the island on 4 June and flew away with the small bird.While she expected the bald eagle to eat the baby hawk for its dinner, Ms McCartney said she instead witnessed the bird of prey drop the hawklet in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Library#Librarians#Uk#The Shrewsbury Library
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Port of Felixstowe: Tongue-eating fish parasite found in container

A container of sea bream meant for human consumption has been refused entry at Felixstowe after a tongue-eating parasite was found in fish. The parasite, Cymothoa exigua, was found as part of a routine health check by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority. The organism replaces the tongues of fish...
WORLD
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
katzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA Appeals for Information After Body of Cat is Found in a Backpack in River

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public made the grim discovery of a deceased cat which had been dumped in a backpack and thrown in the river. The Berghaus black rucksack had been weighed down by bricks and was found in the Great Ouse river opposite the Floods Tavern, The Broadway, in St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Saturday 4 June.
ANIMALS
BBC

County Antrim: Silver coins found in field declared treasure

A hoard of silver coins discovered in a County Antrim field has been declared treasure. An inquest heard the 84 coins may have been lost or buried near Kinbane Castle during the 11 years of war in Ireland from 1641 to 1652. Paul Reynard said he found them while searching...
U.K.
BBC

RSPCA appeal over Manchester cat's washing line death

An animal charity is investigating a "sick act of cruelty" after a cat was found hanged by a washing line. The cat, called Jack, was discovered in a garden in Northcote Avenue, Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Tuesday. The RSPCA believe it was a "deliberate act" as the line had been tied...
ANIMALS
BBC

Did Nazi Rudolf Hess have a family link to Wales?

When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
U.K.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy