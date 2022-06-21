Overdue book returned to British library after 53 years

June 21 (UPI) -- An assistant working at a British library said she was stunned when a man returned a book that had been checked out in 1969.

Marina Rees, a library assistant at the Shrewsbury Library in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, said in a video posted to the library's Facebook page that a man came in Monday to return a book he said was "rather overdue" -- about 53 years.

The book, One-Family Housing: Solutions to an Urban Dilemma by Hubert Hoffman, had been due back May 14, 1969.

The man, who now lives in London, told Rees he was a patron at the Shrewsbury Library as a child and he recently came across the book while sorting through his belongings.

Rees said the overdue fee for the book would have been $5,100.65 at the standard rate, but librarians waived the fine.