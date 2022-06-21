ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summertime means it's tick season in much of the country

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tviqe_0gHhotJY00

MIAMI – One tick bite could be a life-changer, but there are actions people can take that offer some protection.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control say May and June are the peak months for tick bites that send people to the emergency room.

The Northeast is the epicenter for ticks in the United States, but last year, tick cases were reported in 48 states. Scientists say that's due to climate change.

According to the CDC, nearly half-a-million Americans get treatment for a bite every year.

A tick bite can lead to an illness, like Lyme disease, that can affect your joints, heart, and nervous system. A bite from a lone star tick, found in parts of the Northeast, South and Midwest, can cause a person to become allergic to red meat. The range and abundance of lone star ticks is growing, according to the CDC.

For protection, health experts recommend:

–Use tick repellant spray with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon-eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

–Treat clothing and gear with products containing point 5% permethrin.

–After spending time outside, check your body for ticks – showering is ideal.

–If you find a tick, carefully remove it with tweezers or even your fingers. Note: Ticks can hitchhike on clothes too, so check those too.

–If you develop fever, headache, fatigue or a skin rash, especially a bullseye-type redness around a bite, see your doctor.

Experts say that Lyme disease needs to be caught early for effective treatment with antibiotics. There is also a Lyme disease vaccine that Pfizer is working on. The third phase of testing the drug will start in July. About 100 Maine residents will participate in the 13-month trial.

Comments / 1

Related
Verywell Health

Powassan Virus Is on the Rise This Tick Season

Powassan virus is becoming more common in tick-infested areas of the country. The disease is rare, but in severe cases, the fatality rate is 10%. Taking precautions against tick bites by spraying insecticides and wearing long clothing is the best way to protect yourself. Two Americans have died this spring...
CONNECTICUT STATE
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Lyme Disease#Americans
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Researchers Find That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract Can Help the Body Clear Persistent HPV Infections

Nearly two-thirds of study participants cleared their HPV infection with daily use of AHCC®. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a paper published in Frontiers in Oncology, daily use of a unique mushroom extract AHCC® supported the immune system in clearing HPV infections in two-thirds of study participants after six months of supplementation.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Scientists say inability to complete simple at-home test is linked to increased risk of early death

An inability to stand on one leg in older age is linked to increased risk of earlier death, according to a new study that sheds more light on the association between balance and mortality. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that middle-aged people and senior citizens who are unable to stand on one leg for more than 10 seconds have greater chances of dying in a decade than those who are able to pass the mobility test.Earlier studies have linked the inability to stand on one leg to a greater risk of stroke, and...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
BBC

Port of Felixstowe: Tongue-eating fish parasite found in container

A container of sea bream meant for human consumption has been refused entry at Felixstowe after a tongue-eating parasite was found in fish. The parasite, Cymothoa exigua, was found as part of a routine health check by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority. The organism replaces the tongues of fish...
WORLD
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy