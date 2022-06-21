ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

All-Region Baseball Teams

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PcYC_0gHhng7Y00
Nansemond River base runner, Aden Judge, far right, points to his teammate in celebration after scoring in extra innings during the Class 5 Region B Semifinal game against Maury at War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Hampton, Va. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

All-Region baseball teams

(Includes only players from Hampton Roads)

Class 6 Region A

First team

Matt Weber, Landstown pitcher

Blake Dickerson, Ocean Lakes pitcher

Harrison Didawick, Western Branch outfielder

Joe Fredericks, Grassfield outfielder

Dylan Hall, Grassfield outfielder

Nate Chown, Ocean Lakes utility

Second team

Max Kuhle, Ocean Lakes pitcher

Steven Ritchie, Grassfield pitcher

Jackson Tone, Western Branch catcher

Trevor Selp, Ocean Lakes catcher

Hunter Johnson, Western Branch first baseman

Casey White, Kellam first baseman

Maddox Tsutsui, Grassfield shortstop

Jacob Bunch, Grassfield third baseman

Marcel Whitfield, Ocean Lakes third baseman

Nic Poole, Western Branch outfielder

Damon Luebke, Ocean Lakes outfielder

Jacob Henry, Grassfield utility

Tyler Smith, Kellam utility

Carlos Ovalie, Oscar Smith utility

Class 5 Region A

Region Player of the Year: Jerry Barnes, First Colonial

Coach of the Year: Hank Kraft, Hickory

First team

William Wian, First Colonial pitcher

Kyle Sparks, Kempsville pitcher

Walker Fuller, First Colonial pitcher

Jerry Barnes, First Colonial catcher

Izzy Dozier, Kempsville first baseman

Joe Munitz, Cox second baseman

Dylan Northup, First Colonial third baseman

Thomas White, Cox shortstop

Logan Stein, First Colonial outfielder

Austin Irby, Cox outfielder

Brayden Bachman, Hickory outfielder

Jacob Smith, Hickory designated hitter

Cooper Newell, Hickory utility

Ethan Blakeney, Bayside utility

Second team

Brandon Walsh, Hickory pitcher

Jake Calucci, Cox pitcher

David Fall, First Colonial pitcher

Anthony Roszo, Indian River pitcher

Spencer Sigmon, Hickory catcher

Dylan Blazer, Cox first baseman

Keegan Haesler, First Colonial first baseman

Christian Francis, Princess Anne second baseman

Connor Worth, Cox third baseman

Parker Hampton, Bayside shortstop

Austin Jones, Hickory outfielder

Jack Pearman, Kempsville outfielder

Donovan Rogers, Indian River outfielder

Ian Riley, Indian River designated hitter

Trevor Margetak, Princess Anne utility

Riley DeCandido, Cox utility

Class 5 Region B

Region Player of the Year: Clay Grady, Nansemond River

Coach of the Year: Blake Dooley, Granby

First team

Gabe Espiritu, Gloucester pitcher

Daniel Smith, Granby pitcher

Connor Houser, Granby catcher

Grayson Fitzwater, Nansemond River first baseman

Bernard Creque, Woodside second baseman

Jordan Crosland, Nansemond River third baseman

Clay Grady, Nansemond River shortstop

Ethan Hensley, Granby shortstop

Tyler Gorbett, Menchville designated hitter

Jaxon Gonzalez Granby utility

Matthew Phillips, Maury utility

Ayden Stuffel, Nansemond River utility

Second team

Max McCreary, Maury pitcher

CJ Patterson, Woodside pitcher

Colton Smith, Gloucester catcher

David Ruiz, Menchville first baseman

Hector Rivera, Granby second baseman

Jake Avant, Granby third baseman

Jordan Hill, Granby shortstop

Nick Valentin, Maury outfielder

Jayden Alvarez, Woodside utility

Aden Judge, Nansemond River utility

Austin Wells, Woodside, utility

Class 4 Region A

Region Player of the Year: Tyler Black, Churchland

First team

Adam Emhoff, Great Bridge pitcher

Matt Caldwell, Warwick pitcher

Tyler Black, Churchland pitcher

Michael Muller, Warhill catcher

Sam Gupta, Warwick first baseman

Tanner Smith, Great Bridge second baseman

Trenton Evans, Great Bridge third baseman

Norman Jackson, Great Bridge shortstop

Frankie Engel, Grafton designated hitter

Cayedon Jones, Hampton outfielder

Porter Patrick, Deep Creek outfielder

Matthew Good, Great Bridge outfielder

Tyler Black, Churchland utility

Bobby Wilson, Warhill utility

Marlon Pendergraft, Warwick utility

Second team

James Fitchett, Smithfield pitcher

Liam Thompson, Churchland pitcher

Ty Hedgepeth, Smithfield pitcher

Brady Miles, Great Bridge catcher

Van Stakes, Churchland first baseman

Caleb Gadshian, Churchland second baseman

Daniel Guntherberg, Warhill third baseman

Griffin Wahl, Warhill shortstop

Rahzel Atkinson, Hampton designated hitter

Colton Sandiford, Grafton outfielder

Kamareon Young, Churchland outfielder

Marlon Baggett, Churchland outfielder

Caden Ward, Great Bridge utility

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com . Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Grafton, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Blake Griffin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy