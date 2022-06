EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirmed Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash involving an officer. It happened right around 2:30 am near Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr. and Rushing in northeast El Paso. According to fire dispatch, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police have not The post Special Traffic Investigators called out to a crash involving an officer appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO