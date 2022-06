Here's how to get the Battle Boss Veigar Mythic Chroma in League of Legends. League of Legends' 12.12 patch notes have been released, along with the announcement that Mythic Chromas will be coming to the Mythic Essence Shop as of the new update. According to the patch notes, Mythic Chromas update a skin's VFX in addition to its model. The first of these Mythic Chromas to be added to the shop will be a Chroma called Final Boss Veigar, which will be available through both patches 12.12 and 12.13. Here's how players can get the Chroma.

