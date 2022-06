Director Joseph Kosinski first made big waves when he helped Disney with a slick, soft reboot of their beloved film “Tron” with “Tron: Legacy.” Though the film didn’t really perform well at the box office, it’s become something of a cult classic. Also, it easily features one of the better modern film scores from the former Parisian electro-pop duo Daft Punk. A third film that Kosinski was involved with was planned, but sadly the studio unplugged it, and the filmmaker moved on to other things. Thankfully, Kosinski has since found his stride with “Top Gun: Maverick” as the legacy sequel inches towards making a billion dollars at the global box office and has been driving critics/audiences wild for weeks.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO