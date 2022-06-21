January 6th Commission: Staffer for Senator Ron Johnson tried to pass slate of fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence

I have to admit that I was worried about the January 6 committee hearings. I knew they could change hearts and minds, but I’ve watched a lot of congressional hearings, and they often devolve into partisan grandstanding and bickering. I wrote that the committee could change everything if we let them, largely to urge people to not let the far-right media—and possibly also the mainstream media—bury the findings. Like others, I worried that maybe the committee had waited too long—that in the 18 months since January 6, a powerful narrative had taken hold that former President Donald Trump had gotten away with it and there would be no justice.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO