ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

After more than 132 years, Jacobs Jewelers moving out of Downtown

By WJCT News
wjct.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of Jacobs Jewelers are looking at the recent purchase of The Greenleaf Building as the opportunity to move Jacksonville’s oldest jewelry...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s is dead after he was shot inside his car Sunday afternoon in a northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the man was found dead in a car on Ken Knight Drive North shortly before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This restaurant serves Thai food to visitors. Your will enjoy exquisite sushi, ample drunken noodles, and delicate shrimp at Green Papaya Thai & Sushi Cuisine (Beach location). Try their delicious mango sticky rice. Many guests claim that this location serves superb wine. It has reasonable prices. This location has a warm and inviting atmosphere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

BJ's Wholesale Club coming to River City Marketplace

An application with the St. Johns River Water Management District confirms that BJ’s Wholesale Club will replace the Regal cinemas at River City Marketplace. Property owner RPT Realty applied to the district to modify a permit to demolish the theater building and build the wholesale club. “The project involves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Woman dies in overnight crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a sedan and an SUV were traveling westbound on I-10. At the same time, a woman of an unknown age was walking within the outside travel lane. The 26-year-old driver of the sedan didn’t see the woman until it was too late, and the right side of his car collided with the pedestrian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Great Fire Of 1901#East Bay#After The Fire#Wjct News
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in car that crashed into home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car that crashed into an Eastside home on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said they responded in the afternoon to a call about shots fired in the neighborhood and found the man dead in the vehicle that struck the house on East 26th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect wanted for shooting incident on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who opened fire on two people earlier this month. JSO says the shooting incident happened in early June on the city’s Westside. Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed a male suspect approach two people, pull out a gun, and begin shooting. Neither victim was struck, but an occupied building was hit multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
wjct.org

Library veteran gets probation for stealing from Friends group

The 75-year-old former president of the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library Inc. who stole $132,000 from the nonprofit because "her boyfriend needed it" was sentenced to five years of probation on Friday, according to the group's treasurer. As part of the probation, Margaret Nooney Smith, who worked for Jacksonville's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Media Roundtable; The Cade Prize

Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories in the First Coast, including:. A 72-page dossier was assembled by an Alabama consulting firm hired by Florida Power & Light on local journalist Nate Monroe. Starting July 1, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office can ticket drivers whose music is audible...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested at Clay High School parking lot

Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Palatka Blue Crab Festival returns

For nearly 30 years, the popular and family-friendly Palatka Blue Crab Festival has become an annual tradition, attracting thousands of guests to the scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka. This year’s festival was held May 27-29 and featured 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Headliners included R&B singer Ginuwine,...
PALATKA, FL
internewscast.com

JSO: Two people in their 20s shot and killed outside ATM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a double homicide off Bowden Road. A man and a woman were shot and killed. Both victims were in their 20s and have not been identified publicly by police. The man died on scene near the ATM. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com

15-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old in Northside subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in January in a family subdivision on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. Despite being 15, Geron Studemire is in the Duval County jail on a murder charge because he’s being charged...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy