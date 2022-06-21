ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Two Football Transfers Enroll at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajZOc_0gHhlCuI00

West Virginia officially adds a pair of players.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron of Navarro College (TX) and former Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi have enrolled at WVU and are beginning offseason workouts with the team, a source told Mountaineers Now.

Aaron, a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver chose the Mountaineers over Louisville, Hawaii, Lousiana, Old Dominion, Texas State, Troy, UNLV, and UTSA. He is a playmaker in all three levels of the passing game using his speed and solid route running. His open-field awareness is what leads to his impressive yards after catch average. He may be undervalued due to his size but makes up for it in toughness in fighting for the ball and blocking on the outside. This past season he reeled in 49 receptions for 911 yards (18.6 YPC).

In four years with the Rams, Ajayi recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 17 pass breakups. With the departures of Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune, the Mountaineers desperately needed to add more bodies in the cornerback room.

Ajayi, however, is not just a body. He has 35 career starts under his belt which will make him the most experienced corner on the West Virginia roster.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesley McCormick is the only transfer that has not enrolled as of Tuesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Larry Harrison details new-look WVU basketball roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Five returners, seven newcomers and a player that could fall into both categories have gathered in Morgantown as the WVU men’s basketball team continues their roster reconstruction for the 2022-2023 season. Individual and team workouts are held throughout the summer months. Associate head coach Larry...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
State
Hawaii State
WVNews

New WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit is a good choice

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — She owns an NCAA Division II national women’s basketball championship at Grand Valley State in 2006. But at West Virginia, Dawn Plitzuweit is a “rookie coach.”. A year ago she coached South Dakota to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Tx#Unlv#Utsa
Metro News

Photo gallery: Strong 12-team field plays at Morgantown Shootout

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown was one of 12 teams to play Saturday in the Morgantown Shootout at Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park. Other squads on hand were: University, Capital, Hampshire, Fairmont Senior, Elkins, North Marion, Magnolia, Winfield, Bridgeport, Williamstown and Woodrow Wilson. A total of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

WV Open: It's a Brand new day for Charleston native Christian Brand

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the third time in his outstanding career - and the first time since 2015 - Christian Brand is the champion of the prestigious West Virginia Open. Brand finished at -10 over the three-day, 54-hole tournament to claim the crown of the 89th annual Open which was played out on the Palmer Course at Stonewall Resort.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brought NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town. Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991. The gift...
ANMOORE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Mid-Ohio Valley teens set sights on shooting competition

PARKERSBURG — Two local youth will be taking their shot at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition. Austin Sponaugle, 17, of Wirt County, and Alyssa Tennant, 18, of Wood County, have qualified to go to the competition at the Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island, Neb., June 26-July 1 to compete in the air rifle category for the state of West Virginia.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges. Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The campground has been closed,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
kolomkobir.com

Pa. angler reels in new W.Va. record car

A Pennsylvania man broke the record for the longest carp in West Virginia, and he’s now looking for a record breaker in his home state. Ayden Minick, 19, of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, reeled in a 41.2-inch common carp May 7 while fishing on Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, West Virginia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
230
Followers
299
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy