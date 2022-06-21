ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, Spirit Airlines rise; Acadia, ODP fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., up $60.83 to $711.11.

CEO Elon Musk reportedly confirmed that the electric vehicle maker will cut its salaried workforce by about 10%.

Kellogg Co., up $1.32 to $68.86.

The maker of Frosted Flakes and Eggo waffles is splitting into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based food s.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $6.50 to $13.01.

An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration recommended against approval of the biopharmaceutical company's Alzheimer's drug.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.69 to $22.97.

JetBlue raised its buyout offer for the budget airline amid its bidding war with Frontier Airlines.

Lennar Corp., up $1.02 to $65.65.

The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

ODP Corp., down $4.75 to $30.25.

The owner of Office Depot and OfficeMax won't divest its consumer businesses.

Chevron Corp., up $6.21 to $154.59.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

DocuSign Inc., down $1 to $59.55.

The provider of electronic signature technology said CEO Dan Springer resigned.

