Kellogg, Spirit Airlines rise; Acadia, ODP fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Tesla Inc., up $60.83 to $711.11.
CEO Elon Musk reportedly confirmed that the electric vehicle maker will cut its salaried workforce by about 10%.
Kellogg Co., up $1.32 to $68.86.
The maker of Frosted Flakes and Eggo waffles is splitting into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based food s.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $6.50 to $13.01.
An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration recommended against approval of the biopharmaceutical company's Alzheimer's drug.
Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.69 to $22.97.
JetBlue raised its buyout offer for the budget airline amid its bidding war with Frontier Airlines.
Lennar Corp., up $1.02 to $65.65.
The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.
ODP Corp., down $4.75 to $30.25.
The owner of Office Depot and OfficeMax won't divest its consumer businesses.
Chevron Corp., up $6.21 to $154.59.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.
DocuSign Inc., down $1 to $59.55.
The provider of electronic signature technology said CEO Dan Springer resigned.
Comments / 0