Summer House Producers Called Jason Cameron 10 Minutes Before Airing Episode About Lindsay Hubbard’s Miscarriage

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
Winter House’s Jason Cameron was notably missing from the latest season of Bravo’s Summer House . I, for one, was disappointed. Jason and Lindsay Hubbard sparked a cute and casual romance towards the end of their reality debut in Vermont . Jason seemed lovely (inside and out). I wanted more of him and this blossoming love story! Instead, we had to sit through episode after episode of Austen Kroll’s antics during the Summer House follow-up season. Life just isn’t fair.

During Summer House Season 6 Lindsay shared that she had continued seeing Jason casually in the city after Winter House had wrapped. She shocked everyone when she revealed, “I found out on a Monday I was pregnant, and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage. And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours.” What a whirlwind!

According to Page Six , Jason revealed that he wasn’t upset with Lindsay sharing the news of their pregnancy and miscarriage on the show. He explained, “If anything, I was left without a voice, as far as the publications and what they were saying or talking about, or even how you saw all this stuff, but what did [I] have to say? Well, no one asked.”

Jason assured fans that Lindsay had talked to him about discussing the miscarriage on Summer House , but he didn’t know if the information was going to make the final cut.

“No one told me and I didn’t know, like if it was going to be on or if they cut it,” he explained. “So one of the producers called me like 10 minutes before it came on the air, like, ‘Oh, just so you know, your business is about to be like all over TV.’ I was like, ‘Oh, well thanks for the call.’” Rough!

Jason admitted, “I can’t control this, you know, any more or less than I’ve already done, which was [talking] to Lindsay about how she’s going to share it.” He added,  “I wasn’t aware of, like, the magazines and all that kind of stuff.”

Lindsay came under fire during the Summer House reunion episodes for holding on to information until she could dramatically share it with the cameras around. Lindsay’s best friend and boyfriend , Carl Radke , sat back quietly while the roommates gave example after example of Lindsay’s info-dropping habits. Separately, many fans also questioned the timing of telling the miscarriage information to her best friend Carl Radke during the show’s taping.

At the time , Lindsay explained, “I didn’t tell [ Carl ] because he was in the middle of so much. This was very heavy news.” Linds added that Carl was traveling a lot for work and her emotions were “all over the place.” She went on to commend Jason for supporting her saying, “Jason was absolutely wonderful, but I also just needed to get through it on my own.” And so she did.

TELL US – WERE YOU SAD TO MISS JASON ON THE MOST RECENT SEASON OF SUMMER HOUSE? SEND ANY WELL WISHES TO LINDSAY IN THE COMMENTS BELOW.

Reality Tea

