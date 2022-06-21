ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou Football Set For Impressive Visitor Weekend

By Matt Galatzan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSdGx_0gHhkmWX00

The Tigers have a critical recruiting weekend coming up

The Missouri Tigers have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late , securing three commitments over the last two months.

Not to mention a handful of impact players heading to Columbia via the transfer portal.

However, the Tigers currently hold just five commitments thus far in the 2023 cycle, and there is still plenty of work to be done for Eliah Drinkwitz and company before the December Early Signing Period.

And now, arguably the biggest visit weekend of the summer yet is upon them, with a handful of extremely talented recruits set to make their way to campus on Friday.

The Tigers were already coming off of a big recruiting weekend on the defensive side of the ball, in which defensive ends Adepoju Adebawore (North Kansas City, MO) and Jordan Allen (Olathe, KS), as well as Katy (TX) safety Johnathan Hall were all on campus.

Now, it is time for an offense-heavy visit.

Among those targets, are a pair of teammates from Lee's Summit (MO), wideout Josh Manning and offensive tackle, Cayden Green.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

(This list will be updated as the week progresses)

RB - Dylan Edwards - Derby (KS)

WR - Josh Manning - Lee's Summit (MO)

WR - Nicholas DeLoach - Cahokia (IL)

OG - Amir Hering - West Bloomfield (MI)

OT - Cayden Green - Lee's Summit (MO)

OT - Logan Rechert - Raytown (MO)

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Raytown, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
North Kansas City, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Allen
KRMS Radio

Three Of Five Most Wanted In Morgan County Now Behind Bars

Three down and two to go for the Morgan County Sheriff’s office. Officials report that 3 of their most wanted criminals have been captured and only 2 remain at large. They include Tasha Scott & Tyler Ball, both of whom are wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Murder charges formally filed against Columbia man in cold case death

40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife, Megan Shultz. Boone County prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife in 2006, before placing her body in a dumpster on Columbia’s Amelia street, near Old Highway 63. Columbia Police found her remains in the city landfill in 2019. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes Comfort as telling Wisconsin police that he and his wife had an argument in 2006 and that she swung her arms at him. Comfort is quoted in the court documents as saying he took his wife to the ground and strangled her, before placing her body in the dumpster.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#Ks Rrb
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash

Watch as crews remove the 18-wheeler in the player below. HIGH HILL, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at mile marker 180 on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. In an email at 7:01 p.m. MoDOT is reporting the overpass at I-70 and High Hill is closed due to the wreck. The post Interstate 70 reopens at 180 mile marker in Montgomery County after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine Quetzecua, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Quetzecua was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Quetzecua was then transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released to a sober driver.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Lake Realtor To Have One Of Two Criminal Cases Heard Wednesday

One of two criminal cases against a former lake area realtor is expected to return to the courtroom Wednesday morning. Leigh Ann Bauman, who posted a $400,000 bond after being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-mother-in-law in Camden County, is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom.
KRMS Radio

Iberia Woman Facing Murder Charges Has Court Date On Friday

An Iberia woman accused of killing her husband and then setting his bedroom on fire trying to hide the murder is scheduled to be back in a circuit courtroom on Friday. Amy Murray is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence in connection to the sequence of events in December of 2018.
IBERIA, MO
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
27
Followers
31
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy