Neighbor Charged After Man Shot, Killed In Front Of His North Bellport Home In Broad Daylight

The area of the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A neighbor has been charged for the murder of a Long Island man was shot and killed outside his home.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 15 in North Bellport.

A male driver of a vehicle shot the man who was standing outside of his home at 615 Post Avenue before fleeing the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Lee Houpe, age 28, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 21, police today arrested a North Bellport man for the murder of Lee Houpe in North Bellport on June 15.

Shati Smith, age 28, of 646 Post Ave., was arrested in front of 4501 Rochester Ave., Newport News, Virginia ,as a fugitive from justice and will appear in Newport News Circuit Court on Wednesday, June 22.

He will then be returned to Suffolk County and will be charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest was made by the following agencies:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives,

United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force,

Newport News Police Department

