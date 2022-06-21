Northfield golfer claims second state title

Northfield’s Nate Stevens could do nothing else but sit and wait to determine the fate of his quest for back-to-back Class AAA Minnesota State High School League state golf titles.

Stevens’ spot was precarious, already having finished his round at Coon Rapids’ Bunker Hills with a two-day score of 140, tied with Rosemount’s Owen Rexing, while Edina’s Jack Wetzel had the one stroke lead with four holes to go.

“We were just kind of waiting for Jack to come in,” said Stevens.

Luckily for Stevens, Wetzel bogeyed hole 15 to set up the three-way tie, giving Stevens a share of his second straight state title in the two-day tournament ending on June 15.

“There’s not many two-time Minnesota state champions,” said coach Adam Danielson.

Into the first day of the tournament, Stevens handled the pressure of competing for the championship, placing him tied for first after a 70 at the par-72 course. Wetzel also shot a 70 to give him a share of the lead.

Despite hitting the ball solidly, his putter wasn’t as consistent as it usually is.

“He hit the ball really well but his putter was cold,” said Danielson.

Stevens finished the day with two birdies and 16 pars to set him up for the second day of the tournament.

Day two

Back at Bunker Hills, Stevens got off to a cold start bogeying his first hole of the day, a par-4, 427-yard hole.

Bouncing back in a big way, two holes later had an eagle by Stevens and a birdie on the 5th hole to right the ship. A bogey and two pars following the birdie put Stevens at a 35 for the front nine.

Continuing a streak from the front nine, Stevens parred the first five holes of the back nine, while Wetzel pushed himself to the lead with a few holes in hand.

The senior’s championship pedigree then began to show. Stevens battled back to tie Wetzel with birdies on holes 15 and 17 to put him at 5-under for the tournament.

Feeling confident that a 5-under would put Stevens in a strong contention for the title, an ill-timed lapse in play came on the 18th hole.

“Nate just hit the drive a little left, he punched out on a decent chip. He set up a putt I’ve seen him bury a million times but he just skimmed the edge,” said Danielson.

Giving him the bogey also let Rexing tie Stevens in the clubhouse at 4-under for the tournament.

Then set up the waiting game.

While Wetzel bogeyed hole 15, the Edina product still had a chance to punch ahead, having three holes remaining.

Wetzel could not break the tie, giving Stevens, Wetzel and Rexing the three-way tie.

Stevens had hoped for the chance to break the tie but gave credit to both Rexing and Wetzel

“There’s some mixed feelings about that, I would rather have the playoff but the other two guys are great and two deserving guys.”

Edina captured the team title for Class AAA, edging out Spring Lake Park, scoring 589 as a team.

Mr. Golf

Along with the state title, Stevens locked up some more hardware last week, as the future Notre Dame golfer was named Mr. Golf for the state of Minnesota.

“My sister was a finalist for Mrs. Minnesota when she was a senior so I knew about the award. I thought it would be pretty cool someday to be a finalist or even get it and it is pretty cool” said Stevens on winning the honor.

The Northfield product is the first Mr. Golf winner in school history.

Hard work paid off for Stevens, said Danielson. “He’s the hardest worker I have ever seen. He stays late everyday at practice and constantly working on the important things in golf and constantly wanting to get better.”

Notre Dame

As Stevens transitions to the next level of his golfing career, Danielson will remember him for more for his off the course character, compared to his accolades on the course.

“Nate is a better person than he is a golfer. You see him talking to younger or older people, he always takes time to talk and gives them time and makes you feel important.”

Heading to Notre Dame this fall, there will be a new influx of Fighting Irish Golf fans around Northfield, said Danielson.

“I was never a Notre Dame golf fan but I’m turning into one and I imagine there will be a few more around the Northfield Field Golf Club.”

Garlie earns 17th

Northfield’s Emerson Garlie also earned a trip to the Class AAA State Golf Meet as she also competed on June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills.

The sophomore shot her way to a top 20 finish in the state, scoring 156 for her two days, placing her 17th in the field.

Kathryn VanArragon, of Blaine, secured the individual title at 135, while Alexandria took home the team title.

Earning the bid to state, Garlie, a sophomore, will no doubt look to make it back to the state tournament, as the Raiders will compete as a team again next spring.