State officials and election workers say they faced pressure to overturn 2020 results

NPR's Michel Martin talks with author David Kaplan about how that led to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. While the country continues to deal with the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe, we wanted to look at how the court itself arrived at this moment. The movement to overturn Roe was guided by conservative activists and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped usher in a record number of federal judges during the Trump years. And on the nation's highest court, all three justices appointed by former President Trump voted to overturn Roe, delivering on a promise he made as a candidate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO