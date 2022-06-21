ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

State officials and election workers say they faced pressure to overturn 2020 results

By Claudia Grisales
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The House...

www.npr.org

NPR

S.C. gubernatorial candidate says there should be age limits for elected officials

Who runs this country? Ask Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman from South Carolina, and he'll say it's the elderly. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOE CUNNINGHAM: Have you ever noticed that politicians hardly ever retire? Our country and our state are being run by a geriatric oligarchy - people who stay in office way past their prime...
ELECTIONS
NPR

Biden must take stronger action on abortion, Senate Democrats say

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, some Senate Democrats are pushing President Biden to take "immediate action" to protect abortion rights. In a letter sent to Biden on Saturday evening, a group of 34 senators describe the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Could Fl. Gov. DeSantis successfully challenge Trump in 2024's presidential election?

If Donald Trump decides to run for president again in 2024, can anyone beat him for the party's nomination? That's a question dominating Republican politics with a growing conversation around one man - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Journalist Dexter Filkins explores DeSantis's growing influence in Republican politics in the latest issue of the New Yorker, and he joins us now. Welcome to the show.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Jan. 6 committee alleges that 6 Congressional Republicans sought pardons from Trump

The House's January 6 committee ended its series of hearings this month with a bombshell. Half a dozen Republican members of Congress who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the results of the 2020 election also sought pardons from him. Those lawmakers were named through committee interviews with former Trump White House aides. Here's Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

How conservatives worked for decades to fill courts with anti-abortion rights judges

NPR's Michel Martin talks with author David Kaplan about how that led to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. While the country continues to deal with the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe, we wanted to look at how the court itself arrived at this moment. The movement to overturn Roe was guided by conservative activists and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped usher in a record number of federal judges during the Trump years. And on the nation's highest court, all three justices appointed by former President Trump voted to overturn Roe, delivering on a promise he made as a candidate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Sen. Mitch McConnell is illuminating the legal conservative route for Republicans

Much of the credit for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade goes to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell helped install the conservative majority on the high court, and he may not be finished. If Republicans win control of the Senate in November, Congress could vote to further restrict abortion. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Measuring the effectiveness of gun laws

For those who believe the country needs more restrictions on access to guns, the week brought progress and setbacks. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that imposed certain requirements for carrying concealed weapons. On Friday, Congress ended decades of legislative inaction when it passed a narrow gun control bill that, among other things, will expand background checks and provide funding for mental health initiatives. President Biden signed that bill into law today.
LAW
NPR

Biden signs gun safety bill into law

President Biden on Saturday signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years. The signing comes just over a month after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 19 children and two adults. That attack came 10 days after a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket killed 10 Black people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The Jan. 6 committee has learned some lessons from previous televised hearings

In its first five public sessions, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has shown how much it has learned from live hearings in the past. The committee has absorbed the lessons from high impact undertakings such as the Senate Watergate hearings in 1973. It has also heeded the warnings from past probes that failed to meet expectations — notably the Iran-Contra hearings of 1987.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

How Congress responds to Roe decision may affect which party gets control in November

Today's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade returns the question of whether abortion should be legal to the states. But President Joe Biden and many others on both sides of the issue are asking whether Congress will step in and enact any new abortion laws and whether the issue will weigh on voters as they decide which party should have control in elections this fall. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben is following this and joins us now. Hey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Right To Life chair responds to overturning of federal abortion rights

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with chair of the National Right to Life board of directors Lynda Bell about the reaction from anti-abortion rights activists over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn 'Roe.'. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today's decision happened to come just as the oldest anti-abortion rights group in the country...
