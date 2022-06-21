ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

POLICE: Social media argument escalates to Evansville shooting

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say ten people were involved in a shooting that went down after an alleged disagreement on social media. The Evansville Police Department arrested Elexis D. Smith and Talonica D. Johnson of Henderson following the incident.

According to an affidavit, central dispatch received a 911 call for shots fired near Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue around 2:40 Monday afternoon. Police say the caller saw people fighting and shots fired.

EPD: Driver flees scene after striking 80-year-old man

The Evansville Police Department states that witnesses and others involved told officers what happened during the shooting. Investigators say that Johnson and Smith pulled up in a car with three women to fight another group at Grand Avenue. Authorities learned that the fight broke out after a social media argument. Witnesses told police that Elexis Smith pointed and fired a handgun towards a person during the altercation. Police were told that Johnson and Smith took off from the scene after the shooting.

According to the affidavit, the whole incident was broadcasted through Facebook Live. Police describe the video showing Smith point the handgun at someone through the windshield. EPD officers say you can hear the gun discharge in the video, then see Johnson drive away.

Less than an hour later after the shooting, central dispatch says they received a call from Smith. She reportedly told dispatchers that she shot out the window because people attacked her car with tire irons. Smith then asked officers where she could meet officers.

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

Eventually, Smith and Johnson pulled up in the vehicle and both were detained. Investigators say Smith painted a story that was contradictory to what happened in the video. Both Johnson and Smith were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Elexis D. Smith faces a charge for Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. Talonica D. Johnson is facing a charge for Public Administration – Obstruction of Justice. Police say no one was injured during the shooting.

Comments / 4

BionicT
5d ago

messaging the person they shot at was brilliant. They missed but messaged "got ya". Nope. They got THEM 😆

Tamilia F Piper
5d ago

sad. smith is from my town. what could be so bad you now away from your kids.. they need to stay in jail for awhile

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

