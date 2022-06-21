ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritans save woman and dog from water after crash on Highway 395

By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle
tncontentexchange.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALE — Good Samaritans jumped into the water Monday, June 20, and helped rescue a woman and her dog from a Kia minivan that crashed into Camas Creek on Highway 395 near the Grant/Umatilla county line. According to Oregon State Police Trooper Mike Mayer, the van started sliding...

Comments / 3

mazzie
5d ago

To the gentleman that helps save and provided safety for the two and fur baby I am so very proud of you all I send my respect to you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart 💜 as there from the same town I live in, sending prayers love lady’s hopefully you’ll be back in our hometown soon. Thank you all again for caring and safety of all you.

Reply
4
 

