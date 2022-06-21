ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont grad, ex-Husker Jessica Shepard enjoying breakout WNBA season

By Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont graduate Jessica Shepard is enjoying her best WNBA season since being drafted in 2019. The former Nebraska and Notre Dame forward is averaging 9.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 16 games for...

klin.com

Nebraska OL Nouredin Nouili Suspended for 2022 Season

Nebraska football will be down a returning starter on the offensive line this fall. Nouredin Nouili announced on social media Saturday that the NCAA informed him of a failed drug test, rendering him ineligible for the 2022 season. “I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches, and Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended For 2022 Season: Fans React

Scott Frost just can't catch a break. One of his starters on the offensive line will miss the entire 2022 season because of a suspension. Nebraska starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili announced this Saturday that he's been suspended for the entire 2022 season. Nouili failed a drug test and has...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commitment from key in-state Edge prospect

Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on a new sports complex

OMAHA — The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley. The complex, dubbed MD West ONE Sports Complex, will offer space for adaptive, recreational and competitive sports. It will be near 264th and Ida streets. The complex has been in the works for...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands legacy recruit, Elkhorn South edge Noonan

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Maverick Noonan on Friday evening. The Elkhorn South defensive lineman is the son of a former Husker Danny Noonan and is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Noonan is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers earned an in-state commitment from Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan. Maverick, son of former Husker Danny Noonan, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. The three-star defensive end was recruited by coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, according to 247Sports. Noonan received offers...
LINCOLN, NE
therebelwalk.com

Swayze West: Ole Miss Fans Travel to Omaha to support the Rebs

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss fans love their baseball and they demonstrate that regularly at Swayze Field. Though they’ve been spoiled by success the past couple of decades, trips to Omaha have proven mostly elusive. In the not-so-distant past, a trip this season was unthinkable. But it happened. And as soon as the Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series in the Hattiesburg super regional, many of those fans began making plans to visit the Gateway to the West. Or Swayze West as it will almost certainly appear this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Hospitality Personified: Celebrating the legacy of the late Greg Cutchall

By the time Greg Cutchall was inducted in to the Omaha Hospitality Hall of Fame in 2018 and named Omaha Restaurant Association’s Restauranteur of the Year in 2019, he had opened more than 120 restaurants and franchises since entering the sector as a Kentucky Fried Chicken manager in the 1970s. Cutchall Management Co., which he founded in 1989, currently owns and operates 44 restaurants in five states including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Paradise Bakery, River City Star/Dam Bar & Grill, Mouth of the South and more. Cutchall and his wife, Molly, are also co-founders of the Omaha Design Center.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors

LINCOLN — A youth sports organization based in Elkhorn broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar, multi-sports complex that officials project will eventually draw more than 1 million visitors a year.  “We’ll be the second-largest visitor attraction in the State of Nebraska when it’s fully operational,” said Bruce O’Neel, the executive director of the Elkhorn Athletic […] The post Ground broken on sports complex that could eventually draw 1 million visitors appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Celebrating the Fourth of July in eastern Nebraska, Iowa

Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record

That's what Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in Tuesday's special election to fill the eastern Nebraska House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, is hoping. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end abortion rights previously guaranteed by its 1973 decision in...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Ricketts, Nebraska officials celebrate new state building in Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts and several other Nebraska officials celebrated the opening of a new office building designed to be the "one-stop shop" for multiple state agencies. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ricketts cut the ribbon to officially open the new Fallbrook State Office Building in Lincoln. The building, at 425 Fallbrook Blvd., is home for 525 state employees across eight agencies, including the agriculture, natural resources and economic development departments.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Corrections looking for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from a corrections center in Omaha has gone missing. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Tyler Williams, 30, left the Omaha Community Corrections Center Friday morning. Williams allegedly removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was found by facility staff near...
OMAHA, NE

